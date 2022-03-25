 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo school superintendent to hold public meetings on violence concerns
McKinley high school

Tonja M. Williams speaks to reporters at McKinley High School in Buffalo Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams will be holding a series of "conversation and coffee" sessions to talk with the community about the Buffalo Public Schools.

Since Feb. 9, when a security guard was shot and a student was stabbed at McKinley High School, district officials have been working to address security concerns. 

Williams' office is promoting the "listening sessions" as part of her efforts to get community input as she builds on a plan to address safety concerns. She has met with two parent groups, spoken to two church congregations, hired additional security guards and announced plans to hire bus aides.

Sessions will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.:

• March 28 at North Park Community School, 780 Parkside Ave.

• March 30 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave.

• March 31 at Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway

• April 4 at International Prep, 110 14th St.

• April 5 at Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave.

• April 7 at Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Sessions also will be held at True Bethel Baptist Church and Delavan-Grider Center on dates that have not yet been determined.

