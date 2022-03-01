Buffalo school superintendent absent in the midst of controversy

In June, the board gave Cash an average score of 3.64 out of 4 in its annual evaluation of him, praising him for the district’s collaboration with other community leaders and for the district’s reopening plan during the pandemic.

“Our building operations remained agile, responsive and unfaltering, with Dr. Cash directly engaged on a daily basis with addressing each and every need brought to his attention,” the board wrote.

The next month, Cash’s chief of staff, Darren Brown-Hall, left Buffalo Public Schools to become superintendent of the Williamsville School District. And that was when problems began to surface, according to Cash’s most vocal critic on the board.

“Once Darren left the district, it became apparent how much he was doing,” Belton-Cottman said. “Darren was attending all of the meetings the superintendent should have attended on the local level and on the state level, as well as running the district on a day-to-day basis.”

In recent weeks, the district has come under fire from parents for what many saw as a series of poor decisions.