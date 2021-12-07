Buffalo school district won't say why it wants to fire its athletic director

"The charges that the district has brought, which Mr. Lloyd vigorously denies and will defend, is that he had some financial irregularities with respect to some of his transactions that he supervised in his position as athletic director," Boreanaz said. "There's no allegation that he did anything that would benefit himself."

District spokeswoman Elena Cala said she couldn't respond to specific questions about Lloyd's leave because the answers "are part of his confidential personnel file."

Michael House is filling in for Lloyd as temporary athletic director.

The district began 3020-a proceedings against Lloyd, a term that refers to the law granting the protections of due process to tenured educators in New York before they can be disciplined or terminated.

A hearing scheduled for April 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, Cala said, as were the next two meetings set for October 2020.

The parties held one hearing on June 3 and were set to continue the session on Nov. 23 and 24. However, the hearing officer had to cancel those sessions because of a family emergency, she said, and the earliest they would be held is April 7 and 8.