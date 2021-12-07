 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo school district won't say why it wants to fire its athletic director
0 comments
top story

Buffalo school district won't say why it wants to fire its athletic director

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Leave

Aubrey T. Lloyd III, named Buffalo Public Schools athletic director in 2010, has been on paid leave since 2019, but the district won't say why it suspended or began efforts to fire him.

 News file photo

Buffalo Public Schools officials suspended and began the process of firing the district's athletic director more than two years ago, but still won't reveal why they took these steps.

The district, without explanation, placed Aubrey T. Lloyd III on paid administrative leave in June 2019. He's earned $262,551 as of Nov. 29.

Buffalo schools' athletic director placed on administrative leave

Buffalo schools' athletic director placed on administrative leave

Aubrey Lloyd, athletic director for the Buffalo Public Schools, has been placed on administrative leave, spokesperson Elena Cala confirmed on Tuesday. The reason was not disclosed. No further comments were issued by the district. Cala said Lloyd’s supervisor, Anibal Soler, is handling Lloyd’s duties on an interim basis. Lloyd did not return a voicemail made by The Buffalo News.

The termination process was slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the sides have held just one hearing to date.

Lloyd's attorney, Robert Boreanaz, declined to discuss the allegations in detail, but said the district has accused his client of "financial irregularities" that Lloyd denies.

"Aubrey Lloyd is an outstanding athletic director and a great, great administrator," Boreanaz said in an interview. "And he is absolutely frustrated that the district has placed him on leave for things that are not what the district has alleged."

City schools want to upgrade sports facilities, standards for playing

City schools want to upgrade sports facilities, standards for playing

Student athletes in the Buffalo Public Schools often practice and compete in facilities lacking locker rooms, equipment and showers. Their coaches are hired based on teaching seniority, not experience in the sport. And because the district does not always enforce its academic eligibility rules, some talented athletes leave high school lacking the skills they need to get into college.

Lloyd is one of two prominent members of the Buffalo Council of School Administrators, the union that represents district administrators and principals, out on paid administrative leave today.

Crystal Boling-Barton, the union's president and longtime principal at McKinley High School, has been out on suspension since May 2017 and has been fighting the district's attempts to fire her since December 2019.

No hearings have been held in that case, which centers on allegations of misuse of school funds by Boling-Barton. Boreanaz, who also represents Boling-Barton, denied she did anything wrong. As of late last month, she's earned $606,000 while on leave.

Boling-Barton has filed a complaint with the state Division of Human Rights, alleging she is the victim of harassment and discrimination, charges district officials say are unfounded and an attempt to distract.

The district has said far less about Lloyd, who came to Buffalo as an assistant principal at Harvey Austin Middle School in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

He was named supervisor of physical education in 2005 and acting athletic director in March 2010, when he replaced veteran administrator David Thomas. He was named athletic director in September 2010, managing a $3.2 million athletic budget and supervising 120 physical education teachers and 201 athletic coaches, he reported on LinkedIn.

During his nine years as athletic director, the district's football teams shifted to competing in Section VI, Buffalo high school soccer teams saw notable success and a citywide girls' swim team got the chance to take on swimmers from suburban schools.

When the district placed Lloyd on leave on June 17, 2019, officials declined to provide a reason.

"The charges that the district has brought, which Mr. Lloyd vigorously denies and will defend, is that he had some financial irregularities with respect to some of his transactions that he supervised in his position as athletic director," Boreanaz said. "There's no allegation that he did anything that would benefit himself."

District spokeswoman Elena Cala said she couldn't respond to specific questions about Lloyd's leave because the answers "are part of his confidential personnel file."

Harvard Cup football tradition ends; Joining Fed comes at expense of game

For the first time in 106 years a high school football champion will not be crowned in the City of Buffalo. Thanksgiving morning and Harvard Cup football are no longer synonymous as the Buffalo Public Schools abolished the popular game when they abolished the league. This morning All High Stadium, which had hosted the game since 1929, will be

Michael House is filling in for Lloyd as temporary athletic director.

The district began 3020-a proceedings against Lloyd, a term that refers to the law granting the protections of due process to tenured educators in New York before they can be disciplined or terminated.

A hearing scheduled for April 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, Cala said, as were the next two meetings set for October 2020.

The parties held one hearing on June 3 and were set to continue the session on Nov. 23 and 24. However, the hearing officer had to cancel those sessions because of a family emergency, she said, and the earliest they would be held is April 7 and 8.

Boreanaz said Lloyd looks forward to concluding this process.

"He is hoping to get back with the district and continue the fine work he's done as the athletic director," the attorney said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Game changer? 22 tested in Grand Island schools, 22 stay in school in pilot program

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo Public Schools girls swim team springs ahead into fall season
High School

Buffalo Public Schools girls swim team springs ahead into fall season

  • Updated

Alize Allen set 10 pool records, eight league marks and earned a Division I scholarship during her scholastic career. There’s one thing the well-decorated swimmer failed to achieve, however. She never qualified for the Section VI swimming and diving championships, but that’s not her fault. Allen swam for City Honors, a member of the Buffalo Public Schools’ Syracuse Cup

Latest Headlines

City School Board hears dissents on mergers, consolidations

  • Updated

Proposed cost-saving mergers and consolidations in the Buffalo Public Schools vexed some teachers, parents and community members at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. At issue are plans to combine International Prep and Middle Early College, two fifth- through 12th-grade schools, and a plan to consolidate all of the current high school football teams in the district into four teams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News