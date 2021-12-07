Buffalo school district won't say why it wants to fire its athletic director

Buffalo Public Schools officials suspended and began the process of firing the district's athletic director more than two years ago, but still won't reveal why they took these steps.
The district, without explanation, placed Aubrey T. Lloyd III on paid administrative leave in June 2019. He's earned $262,551 as of Nov. 29.
The termination process was slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the sides have held just one hearing to date.
Lloyd's attorney, Robert Boreanaz, declined to discuss the allegations in detail, but said the district has accused his client of "financial irregularities" that Lloyd denies.
"Aubrey Lloyd is an outstanding athletic director and a great, great administrator," Boreanaz said in an interview. "And he is absolutely frustrated that the district has placed him on leave for things that are not what the district has alleged."
Lloyd is one of two prominent members of the Buffalo Council of School Administrators, the union that represents district administrators and principals, out on paid administrative leave today.
Crystal Boling-Barton, the union's president and longtime principal at McKinley High School, has been out on suspension since May 2017 and has been fighting the district's attempts to fire her since December 2019.
No hearings have been held in that case, which centers on allegations of misuse of school funds by Boling-Barton. Boreanaz, who also represents Boling-Barton, denied she did anything wrong. As of late last month, she's earned $606,000 while on leave.
Boling-Barton has filed a complaint with the state Division of Human Rights, alleging she is the victim of harassment and discrimination, charges district officials say are unfounded and an attempt to distract.
The district has said far less about Lloyd, who came to Buffalo as an assistant principal at Harvey Austin Middle School in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The Boling-Barton 3020-a proceedings, referring to the state law granting due process protections to tenured educators before they can be disciplined or terminated, date back to 2017.
He was named supervisor of physical education in 2005 and acting athletic director in March 2010, when he replaced veteran administrator David Thomas. He was named athletic director in September 2010, managing a $3.2 million athletic budget and supervising 120 physical education teachers and 201 athletic coaches, he reported on LinkedIn.
During his nine years as athletic director, the district's football teams shifted to competing in Section VI, Buffalo high school soccer teams saw notable success and a citywide girls' swim team got the chance to take on swimmers from suburban schools.
When the district placed Lloyd on leave on June 17, 2019, officials declined to provide a reason.
"The charges that the district has brought, which Mr. Lloyd vigorously denies and will defend, is that he had some financial irregularities with respect to some of his transactions that he supervised in his position as athletic director," Boreanaz said. "There's no allegation that he did anything that would benefit himself."
District spokeswoman Elena Cala said she couldn't respond to specific questions about Lloyd's leave because the answers "are part of his confidential personnel file."
Michael House is filling in for Lloyd as temporary athletic director.
The district began 3020-a proceedings against Lloyd, a term that refers to the law granting the protections of due process to tenured educators in New York before they can be disciplined or terminated.
A hearing scheduled for April 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, Cala said, as were the next two meetings set for October 2020.
The parties held one hearing on June 3 and were set to continue the session on Nov. 23 and 24. However, the hearing officer had to cancel those sessions because of a family emergency, she said, and the earliest they would be held is April 7 and 8.
Boreanaz said Lloyd looks forward to concluding this process.