The Buffalo School Board has unanimously passed a measure that requires Buffalo public school administrators and school leaders to revisit how they handle state-mandated reports of bullying, harassment and cyberbullying, as well as supply data about how often those reports have been filed during the past five years.

A series of bullying and harassment incidents brought before the Buffalo School Board in June prompted member Larry Scott to sponsor the resolution at Wednesday's board meeting. It directs the district to demonstrate accountability to the Dignity for All Students Act, enacted in 2012 and required by all districts statewide.

"There were a few cases brought to my attention that were quite significant and required immediate and comprehensive action," Scott said about what prompted his resolution. All board members agreed.

Multiple speakers at the June 21 board meeting described in detail instances of bullying students they love have suffered. Their words stirred board members and prompted a promise by Superintendent Tonja M. Williams to evaluate how the district tries to prevent and react to bullying.

Blanca Martinez, grandmother of a 12-year-old boy who died by suicide after reports of relentless bullying, spoke emotionally about the need for the district to make changes in how bullying is addressed, emphasizing that the current measures failed to protect her grandson.

Ebony McMillan, caregiver for a refugee student at School 45, shared her disgust at what she believed to be an inadequate response by school leaders and district administration after her student was physically attacked on the playground.

Scott told The Buffalo News on Friday that he, fellow School Board members and the superintendent consider bullying and harassment to be an area of "highest concern" in the district.

He said he also was inspired to make sure there was oversight – "checks and balances" – in Buffalo, after he read a guidance earlier this month from state Attorney General Letitia James and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa that connected DASA responsibilities to a larger commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.

Buffalo Public Schools devotes an entire section of its website to anti-bullying instruction and links to DASA report forms.

The board resolution reiterated related state requirements: mandated reporting of bullying incidents, staff training on how to report incidents, instruction to students to prevent incidents and clear language in the district code of conduct against bullying. The law also requires identification of a Dignity Act coordinator for each school.

The resolution asks Buffalo Schools administration to supply the following information to the School Board by October:

• How the district trains staff on DASA requirements.

• How the district reports and resolves harassment and bullying incidents through the state process, especially in how individual schools connect with district departments.

• Share the rate of harassment and bullying incidents districtwide, broken down by school, over the past five years.

• Determine a process to publicly identify the Dignity Act coordinator for the district and within each school.

Scott, a parent of two boys who attend different Buffalo schools, said the fourth point was relevant because neither he nor his sons know who is the Dignity Act coordinator at their schools.

While not part of his resolution, Scott said that in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District, where he works as a school psychologist, Dignity Act coordinators are clearly identified. They are often mental health counselors or other staff members – not school principals like they are in Buffalo, he said. Given their daily responsibilities, student support staff members may be better acquainted with DASA requirements and procedure.

Scott also hopes the board's attention to related state protocols will encourage hesitant teachers, staff and parents to trust the reporting process and ensure them that documentation will be taken seriously.

He said he also hopes the outcome will make clear to students, parents and teachers the steps needed for bullying incidents are addressed, from the filing of the report to the resolution.

Scott emphasized that reporting incidents should never involve favoritism.

"There are no exceptions," he said. "I don't care if it's a talented athlete or a student with well-known parents. The rules should apply to all students."