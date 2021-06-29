Buffalo School Board to hold reorganization today

Buffalo School Board members will conduct their reorganization meeting this afternoon.

While the district is creating plans for how to spend federal pandemic aid, a presentation will not be made to the board today, a district spokeswoman said.

Buffalo is receiving $289 million in federal aid that must be spent by September 2024.

“The district will be making sound strategic investments across a number of high-leverage, high-impact areas of our work from prenatal development to college and career readiness," Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

The district held four meetings for stakeholders to give their opinions on how to spend $200 million the district will receive in American Rescue Plan funding and $89 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act money.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. A link to the virtual meeting will appear in an alert on the district website.

This story has been updated. An earlier version said the superintendent would make a presentation on how the district plans to spend the federal stimulus funds, but a district spokeswoman said that would not take place today.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.