 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo School Board to hold reorganization today
0 comments

Buffalo School Board to hold reorganization today

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo School Board members will conduct their reorganization meeting this afternoon.

While the district is creating plans for how to spend federal pandemic aid, a presentation will not be made to the board today, a district spokeswoman said.

Buffalo is receiving $289 million in federal aid that must be spent by September 2024.

“The district will be making sound strategic investments across a number of high-leverage, high-impact areas of our work from prenatal development to college and career readiness," Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

The district held four meetings for stakeholders to give their opinions on how to spend $200 million the district will receive in American Rescue Plan funding and $89 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act money.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. A link to the virtual meeting will appear in an alert on the district website.

This story has been updated. An earlier version said the superintendent would make a presentation on how the district plans to spend the federal stimulus funds, but a district spokeswoman said that would not take place today. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Byron Brown can't overcome India Walton after absentee ballots counted

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News