Buffalo School Board tables proposal for pay raises for district's top administrators

A conflicted Buffalo Public School Board on Wednesday delayed approving a proposal by Superintendent Kriner Cash that would provide a few non-union employees with pay raises ranging from 6% to 40%.
The board agreed to table the proposal and move it to a special Jan. 5 meeting of its executive affairs committee.
Top Buffalo Public Schools administrators and a few non-union employees would receive raises ranging from 6% to 40% under a proposal from Superintendent Kriner Cash.
Cash said it was vital to his executive reorganization plan for the board to approve the raises, which are intended to take effect in January.
"What I know, colleagues, is that in the Covid market that we live in, we are having an extraordinarily difficult time ... attracting and keeping our top tier employees. I call it my executive team," Cash said.
While board members acknowledged that many of the exempt employees in the district work long hours and, in many cases, are doing work for which they are not properly compensated, board members also expressed that it was difficult to justify the amount of the raises.
"This is really not about the employees," said Ferry District Board Member Sharon Belton-Cottman. "What it is about, to me, is that in Western New York, these incomes are superintendent level."
Belton-Cottman and other board members said that, in addition to having not been given an opportunity to fully digest and discuss Cash's proposal, they have also been receiving a lot of pushback from community members and members of different unions in the district after the proposal was made public.
"To restructure is a great idea," Belton-Cottman said.
However, she added, it has to be done with fiscal responsibility.
Cash has acknowledged that the percentage increases are high, but also noted that those employees’ salaries will remain at those rates for the next four years.
So, for example, rather than receiving a 2.5% raise each of the next four years, an employee would get a 10% increase in January, and then maintain that salary level for each of the next four years, according to district administrators.
However, Central School Board Member Paulette Woods challenged that claim and shared with her colleagues on the board a spreadsheet she devised that she said showed the proposed 6% to 40% raises were actually 24% to 160% raises.
"I prepared this spreadsheet and gave one to each of you so you can objectively take a look at what a 10% raise is. You have the spreadsheet, and it's very simple," Woods said.
She said that if an employee making $100,000 annually was given 2.5% raise in the first year, and an additional 2.5% raise in the second, third and fourth years, the employee, because of compounding, would actually receive a 10.38% raise.
"So when you add it up, – it's so simple a child could read it – the raise is actually $40,000, 40% over a four year period," Woods said.
"A lot of people have called and complained, and they're shocked at 40%" she said, adding that, over four years it is actually 160% raise.
Cash, backed up by the district's Chief Financial Officer Jeff Pritchard, insisted that Woods' "math is wrong."
"I would encourage the community to review the (documents), not to make up their own mathematics," Cash said earlier in Wednesday night's board meeting.