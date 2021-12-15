Buffalo School Board tables proposal for pay raises for district's top administrators

"To restructure is a great idea," Belton-Cottman said.

However, she added, it has to be done with fiscal responsibility.

Cash has acknowledged that the percentage increases are high, but also noted that those employees’ salaries will remain at those rates for the next four years.

So, for example, rather than receiving a 2.5% raise each of the next four years, an employee would get a 10% increase in January, and then maintain that salary level for each of the next four years, according to district administrators.

However, Central School Board Member Paulette Woods challenged that claim and shared with her colleagues on the board a spreadsheet she devised that she said showed the proposed 6% to 40% raises were actually 24% to 160% raises.

"I prepared this spreadsheet and gave one to each of you so you can objectively take a look at what a 10% raise is. You have the spreadsheet, and it's very simple," Woods said.

She said that if an employee making $100,000 annually was given 2.5% raise in the first year, and an additional 2.5% raise in the second, third and fourth years, the employee, because of compounding, would actually receive a 10.38% raise.