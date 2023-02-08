The pressure is mounting on Buffalo's teachers to settle contract negotiations that are approaching four years.

In a special board meeting Wednesday in City Hall, the Buffalo School Board listened to a presentation by the district's general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma on an independent mediator's advice, then passed a resolution in support of the findings, which would include an 8% pay raise for all teachers, plus an 8% bonus to cover back pay during the impasse.

From the proposal by Robert J. Reden, the Buffalo-area fact-finder appointed by the Public Employment Relations Board, Kuzma showed how a Buffalo teacher with a master's degree making $65,000 would make $18,000 more within six months if the district's proposal was ratified before July 1.

The resolution, approved 8-0 with one excused, said the "Board supports and directs the district's negotiating team to follow the recommendations proposed by the impartial and unbiased Factfinder ... "

"I know from my own history of employment that if I could walk away in one year with 21% plus an 8%, put me down," Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman said.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore, who addressed the board briefly at the meeting, said after that the two sides were closer to agreement, but there were still several issues.

The School Board, which rarely comments publicly during contract negotiations and does not have a seat at the bargaining table, on Wednesday asked Kuzma several questions regarding expectations on teachers under the proposed contract and plans to reevaluate the hiring of coaches.

While it was less apparent in November's School Board elections – given only one contested race amid the impasse in negotiations – the Buffalo Teachers Federation's endorsement of candidates can have an impact on the outcome, given its 3,800 teachers. It is significant that the board would publicly pass a resolution in support of recommendations condemned by the teachers union's administration.

"There's nothing unusual about what has happened, other than we were forced to take it out into the public domain," Belton-Cottman said, adding that the board looks at the district as a whole. "We do represent parents and students, and we're concerned for our teachers that they get what they have coming to them."

After the fact-finder's report published Jan. 30, Rumore announced the union's negotiating team rejected the results and urged teachers in a vote to follow suit. Three days later, Rumore sent a clarification email to teachers published on the union website.

"There still seems to be some confusion on the rejection of the fact-finder's report," Rumore wrote in the Feb. 2 memo. "As was stated previously, we will be resuming negotiations with the District. Rejecting the fact-finder's report does not mean that some of the recommendations aren’t close to being acceptable. Some are close."

Rumore compared the district's proposal from March 17 to the recommendations last week, to show how teachers had made advances in wages, but little movement in healthcare and teaching loads for art, music and physical education instructors – a subject on Wednesday he said the district and fact-finder have largely ignored.

"We are obviously not there yet," Rumore wrote.

On Monday, vote results were released: 66.1% of 1,404 responding teachers agreed with the negotiating team's rejection, while 26.57% did not support the union's rejection. 7.3% of responders abstained and, overall, and about a third of union teachers (1,400 of 3,800) took part. These results were closer than previous votes. Bell times and no confidence in the superintendent resulted in 84% and 90% majorities, respectively.

The two sides are expected to meet Thursday to review the fact-finder's report and then will negotiate again on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

"There's a generous offer on the table, and, really, the burden and the ball is in their court to demonstrate that they want to get this done," Kuzma said, referring to the teachers union.