Buffalo School Board ratifies first contract in nine years with teacher aides, support staff

The Buffalo Board of Education this week announced that it ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with its teaching assistants, teacher aides and health care aides.

It is the Buffalo Educational Support Team's first contract with the school district in nine years. The previous agreement expired on June 30, 2012. The new agreement runs through June 30, 2025.

Under the new agreement, all of the union's members will receive on average a 10.5% raise during the first year of the contract, followed by 2.25% raises each year through the 2024-25 school year. The contract includes a new salary table for teacher assistants and also includes signing bonuses based on years of employment, as well as longevity bonuses that will take effect on July 1 for those who have reached nine, 14, 19, 24 and 29 years of service.

The agreement includes a commitment from the district to provide additional support, training and professional development for the union's members and also preserves certain management rights, including the ability to assign positions to unit members over the summer months.

It also includes contributions for active employees toward their own health insurance for the first time and releases the school district from having to provide newly hired employees with health care once they retire.

“We are pleased to have worked together in order to negotiate this long-awaited contract," said Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash.

