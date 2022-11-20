Buffalo School Board president Louis Petrucci receives standing ovation at final meeting

Eight board members, one student board member, the superintendent and a crowd of about 50 at Southside Elementary gave Louis J. Petrucci a standing ovation during his final meeting as president of the Buffalo School Board.

"Thank you, that is unnecessary, but thank you," responded Petrucci amid the applause. "I'm going to get a little bit misty here."

Over the course of the November board meeting, Petrucci's peers thanked him not only for his work in the district but his poised conduct in guiding an at-times combustible board.

"You have that calm demeanor, a personality that always tries to find the way to resolve issues," said Terrance Heard, an at-large board member.

"I always thought you were a man for all seasons," said Paulette Woods, who was just reelected for her Central District seat.

"Thank you for your 'fairplayness' and how kind you are," said Sharon Belton-Cottman, representing the Ferry District. "I consider you my friend."

Phil Rumore, the president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation often at odds with the district, shared a positive reflection, too.

"This is a special person. He's the kind of person who tries to build bridges," Rumore said of Petrucci Wednesday. "Ever since I've known him, he's somebody who wants to find a way to work together. That's a very special trait, and few people have that."

Multiple board members praised Petrucci, a Buffalo Public Schools graduate himself, for his conduct even amid personal hardship. The Park District representative lost both of his parents in a span of two years, stepping down from his role as chief building inspector in the City of Buffalo to care for his mother in her final days.

Petrucci served two stints on the board, from 2007-2013 and 2018-2022.

On Wednesday, he highlighted the board's accomplishments during his tenure. He drew particular attention to the improved graduation rate, which he said is not the best barometer for a district's success, but one that jumped from 49% to 79% since 2007.

He said he was proud of the district partnerships with Say Yes Buffalo and Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, which he said he worked hard to seal. "I ate a lot of rubber chickens and had to do a lot of lobbying," Petrucci said.

Reducing the digital divide, increasing transparency, growing parent groups, using data to make decisions and viewing budgets with the lenses of equity and inclusion were other steps forward, Petrucci said.

In terms of resolutions he set forward, he pointed to addressing transportation issues alongside Belton-Cottman, paving the way for Jessie Ketchum Award winners to choose their high schools and ending the moratorium for out-of-country travel. He was grateful to participate in roles with the New York State School Board Association, Conference of the Big 5 School Districts, Council of Great City Schools and the Erie County Association of School Boards.

Former South Park High School principal Terri Schuta will take over the Park District seat in January. Schuta ran unopposed on Nov. 8.

"At times it's been one of the most incredibly rewarding things I've ever done, at times it's been one of the most frustrating things I've done," said Petrucci, who was hired as executive director for Supportive Services this summer. "I joke that sometimes they occur on the same day."