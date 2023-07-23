Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams shed her interim tag last July and embarked on her first full school year leading the second-largest school district in New York.

A year later, the Buffalo School Board, which hired and oversees Williams, gave her an overall rating of “effective” while releasing part of its one-year performance evaluation of the superintendent.

Through a digital evaluation tool called SuperEval, Williams received the second-highest rating possible.

Scored in six individual categories, Williams was deemed “highly effective” in four: relationship with the School Board, community relations, instructional leadership and annual goals. She was found to be “effective” in two others: staff relationships and business and finance. She did not receive an “ineffective” or “developing” mark in any category.

Written comments or criticisms made by board members in the evaluation were not shared with the public, but in approving the results at Wednesday’s School Board meeting at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, several board members lavished praise on the superintendent.

“The culture in the district has changed significantly,” said Sharon Belton-Cottman, the board president. “There is a bright light in our district that has not shined for a long time. We are all encouraged.”

Paulette Woods extolled Williams’ transparency and community outreach, while Terrance Heard applauded her “Five by ‘25” plan for the district. Ann Rivera spotlighted Williams’ listening tour from the first months of her tenure, and how her takeaways formed the strategic plan.

“That’s not only unusual, it’s particularly effective to create change,” Rivera said.

Without mentioning by name previous Superintendent Kriner Cash, who accepted a buyout to resign in March 2022 shortly after a violent incident at McKinley High School, board members zeroed in on the turnaround Williams has orchestrated.

“Dr. Williams had to clean up with a lot of stuff, and she’s still cleaning it up,” said Kathy Evans-Brown, the East District board member who led the evaluation process as vice president of executive affairs. “But we can see the inroads that have been made.”

She “came on as superintendent at a very tough, challenging and dark time for some of us, as board members, as parents, as staff members, as students,” said Larry Scott, an at-large member. “I think that, in just a year, Dr. Williams and her team have changed that outlook, changed the trajectory of Buffalo Public Schools.”

The evaluation process began with Williams’ self-evaluation, in which she reviewed her goals and supplied documents to support her progress. Evans-Brown said evidence could include DIBELS assessment scores, Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives and community partners. The nine School Board members then reviewed Williams’ submission and provided feedback individually before meeting as a group for further discussion. The process concluded with a discussion between Williams and the board.

On Wednesday, the superintendent reacted briefly to the evaluation and board members’ comments that culminated in a brief standing ovation.

“Sometimes those words do help to keep you uplifted,” she said. “The job is a difficult job, but with the team that we have, I am confident we will reach our Five by ‘25.”

Belton-Cottman reiterated that she believes the superintendent and School Board are a united front.

“If you’ve got a problem with her,” she said, “you’ve got a problem with us.”