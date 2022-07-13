Buffalo School Board expected to appoint Tonja Williams as next superintendent

The Buffalo School Board is expected to vote unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Tonja Williams as the next superintendent of the school district.

Since Williams was appointed interim superintendent in March, she has won the support and confidence of a growing number of parents, community leaders and board members. A Buffalo native, she has deep roots in the community and a strong network within the school district.

“She has the characteristics and the knowledge and the ability to move us to the next level,” School Board Member Sharon Belton Cottman said. “We believe she is what this district needs.”

Buffalo's interim school superintendent meets with community members as part of listening tour About 40 parents and other district residents were asked by Superintendent Tonja Williams and three of her top administrators what they thought was going well in the district, what they thought would be the best way for the district to communicate with parents, and what obstacles they thought were facing the district that could be overcome by working together as a community.

“It’s a unanimous decision by the board,” she added.

Williams spent much of the past few months meeting with parents, students and community groups, establishing herself as a humble, compassionate listener open to input.

That stands in contrast to her predecessor, Kriner Cash, who was widely seen as an outsider with no vested interest in Buffalo. Prior to taking the job in Buffalo, he served as an administrator in Miami-Dade County Schools in Florida and then as superintendent in Memphis. He spent much of his time early in the Covid-19 pandemic in his home in Martha’s Vineyard, drawing criticism from many in the Buffalo Public Schools for his absence.

Williams grew up in Buffalo, graduating from Riverside High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Medaille College, a master’s from Canisius College and a doctorate from St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

She has been employed in the Buffalo Public Schools since 1990, as a school counselor for a decade and then working her way up through the administrative ranks. She has served as the district’s director of guidance and counseling, as an elementary school principal, as an assistant superintendent, and as an associate superintendent.

“We need someone that believes in our students, that is devoted to making sure the Buffalo Public Schools can move to the next level, and who can be held accountable by the community – because they are home,” Belton Cottman said.

In the weeks following Williams’ appointment as interim superintendent, some School Board members, while voicing support for her, also said they thought it was important to conduct a national search.

At the same time, though, a growing number of clergy, Common Council members and other community leaders publicly lauded Williams and declared that the time had come for a hometown candidate.

Since her appointment as interim superintendent, Williams has continued to receive the same pay she got as associate superintendent, $154,000, about half of what Cash was paid as superintendent.

Board President Louis Petrucci did not respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment. Williams declined to comment prior to the board meeting.

“I don’t want to be presumptuous,” she said in a text message.

On Wednesday, she wrote on Facebook that the board on Thursday would be discussing the position of superintendent, and invited people to come to the meeting to show their support for her.

Reiterating a phrase she has frequently repeated since being appointed interim superintendent , Williams added: “I UNDERSTAND THE ASSIGNMENT!”