Buffalo School Board approves Pre-K for 3-year-olds in the district

The Buffalo School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement with Say Yes Buffalo to establish a pilot program that would offer pre-kindergarten classes for 3-year-olds in the district.

The classes would be held at community schools in the district, according to School Board Member at-large Larry Scott. At a School Board meeting Wednesday, Scott said the School Board's Educational Support Committee heard a presentation on June 8 by both Buffalo Public Schools and Say Yes Buffalo staff on the pilot program.

"It was proposed that it would be a launch of six to seven classrooms to begin servicing 70 to 105 students," Scott told his colleagues on the School Board.

The plan is to begin two classrooms in January, and the remaining classrooms would be established the following school year, he said. The participating schools have yet to be determined, but it will be required that there be at least one class in a school district community school located in each of the six Buffalo Board of Education sub-districts, Scott said.

He said it will be a full-day program, and that transportation would be provided.

Scott said there are currently 500 open seats for pre-kindergarten in the district. The district has budgeted $450,000 to pay for the pilot program.

The district’s primary interest and top requirement for the pilot program is that the pre-kindergarten classes for 3-year-olds specifically serve to extend the existing community school framework by compatibly matching the curriculum, student and family supports, as well as the goals, objectives, outcomes and integration already in place through the district's partnership with Say Yes Buffalo.

Scott said research shared at last week's presentation revealed numerous benefits for pupils who would take part in the pilot program.

"When you have good quality, early pre-school programs, that has such significant long-term impacts. It closes educational gaps for students of color, English language learners (and) students with disabilities," Scott said.

"It seems most of the impact is on social-emotional development. Student attendance is better, lower suspension rates. Students are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in and graduate from college, as well," he added.

