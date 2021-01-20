Buffalo School Board agrees to phase in return to the classroom Feb. 1

The last local school district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic is headed back to the classroom.
Buffalo Public Schools has been preparing to phase in students starting Feb. 1, but the Board of Education formally signed off on the decision Wednesday, in an unanimous vote.
“I wanted it to be on the record that we were in this together,” said Superintendent Kriner Cash.
The district started preparing for a Feb. 1 phase-in that would begin with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and 50 to 100 of the highest-need kids from each school.
As of last week, a total of 9,411 students in all grade levels – roughly 30% of district students – told the school system they will opt out of in-person instruction if given the chance to return to the classroom, although that number is fluid as the district still surveys parents.
But others can’t wait to get back. All 32,000 students in the district have been learning remotely from home since schools were first shut down in March.
Of the 8,128 pre-K through second graders, only 26% opted to continue learning remotely from home, district officials said last week. Among the 2,608 high school seniors, 42% said they would continue learning remotely from home.
“I think it’s time for us to bring our neediest students back, our youngest students back and our seniors,” said Larry Scott, an at-large member of the board.
“Thank you, Dr. Cash for reopening the schools,” said Central District Board Member Paulette Woods.
The school board supported the decision to reopen schools, after hearing from the district’s medical director, Dr. Dennis Kuo.
"I'm pleased to tell you that I think we are now in a position where we can begin the process of opening," Kuo said during a virtual meeting of the board Wednesday.
While there are more cases in the community now than there were in September, the virus isn’t spreading like it was in November and December, Kuo told the school board. The district also knows more about the virus based on schools worldwide that have reopened safely with the proper protocols – reducing school capacity, social distancing and wearing masks.
“We’re just not seeing explosive growth in schools by any means,” said Kuo, a pediatrician and medical director of primary care services at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “When you have a case that pops up in school, as a general rule, it’s coming from outside or it’s coming from inside when there was a breach of protocol.
Support Local Journalism
“The children, especially the younger children, just don’t seem to a) get sick in significant numbers and b) they just seem to not pass it around to each other or to their teachers and staff or anyone in a school setting,” Kuo said.
Adolescents will require more precaution, Kuo said. So will teachers and staff.
“Teachers and staff require a little bit different consideration as we know adults do get sicker in larger numbers than children do,” Kuo said. “When we see any transmission within the schools there’s a higher likelihood it’s coming from the adults in the schools. So, it’s really incumbent we engineer a safe environment for our teachers and staff.”
At-Large Board Member Terrance Heard asked what the positivity rate would have to be in the district to close a building or shut down a classroom.
“I wouldn’t want to put a specific number out there,” Kuo said.
If the district does find cases being transmitted within the classroom, then that would justify shutting down a classroom or warrant discussion about closing a school – both of which would be in consultation with the Erie County Health Department, Kuo said.
“But if you have two or three cases, and with contact tracing found to be outside the school, then school wound not need to close nor would the classroom need to be closed,” Kuo said.
The return could put space at a premium at some schools, as they bring back students on a part-time basis while keeping them socially distanced.
Cash reiterated that the space crunch might impact on the district’s plans to phase in additional grade levels every couple of weeks.
“This will be extremely challenging and I can’t make any predictions beyond Phase I at this point,” Cash said.
Otherwise, district officials said the school system is ready to go. Students returning will be randomly tested for the virus starting next week. Yellow buses will be at a reduced capacity with one child per seat. The district has a two-month supply of personal protection equipment on hand.
The school board also gave Cash the authority on Wednesday to close one or multiple schools and return them to remote learning if need be.
“How will the board be informed as far as if you decide to close a school?” asked Sharon Belton-Cottman, the board president.
“Any decision I make about closing, I’ll let you know right away,” Cash said.