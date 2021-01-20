Buffalo School Board agrees to phase in return to the classroom Feb. 1

“I think it’s time for us to bring our neediest students back, our youngest students back and our seniors,” said Larry Scott, an at-large member of the board.

“Thank you, Dr. Cash for reopening the schools,” said Central District Board Member Paulette Woods.

The school board supported the decision to reopen schools, after hearing from the district’s medical director, Dr. Dennis Kuo.

"I'm pleased to tell you that I think we are now in a position where we can begin the process of opening," Kuo said during a virtual meeting of the board Wednesday.

While there are more cases in the community now than there were in September, the virus isn’t spreading like it was in November and December, Kuo told the school board. The district also knows more about the virus based on schools worldwide that have reopened safely with the proper protocols – reducing school capacity, social distancing and wearing masks.

“We’re just not seeing explosive growth in schools by any means,” said Kuo, a pediatrician and medical director of primary care services at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “When you have a case that pops up in school, as a general rule, it’s coming from outside or it’s coming from inside when there was a breach of protocol.

