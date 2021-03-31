Buffalo School Board agrees to close two charter schools

At Westminster, 22% of students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

As a comparison, 25% of Buffalo Public School students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

Westminster and Enterprise have argued that the most recent state scores are from two years ago and are better than those at many district schools with a similar percentage of poor students.

The charters also tried to make the argument that since their last renewal in 2019, they have had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the entire education system.

It didn’t work.

“We all took into consideration that this was a Covid year,” Belton-Cottman said. “This is not based on one year, this is based on a pattern of over a decade.”

Belton-Cottman, a vocal critic of charter schools, said the statement made by the board on Wednesday was a resetting of the bar for charters in the city to be innovative and maintain a high performance.