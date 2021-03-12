Buffalo Public Schools was victim of ransomware attack

"We anticipate knowing the scope of the problem, the extent of the work required to address the problem, and the time frame to return services to normal over the next few days," Burden said in the memo. "I will continue to update accordingly throughout the weekend as we make progress on this critical project."

Federal agencies in December warned K-12 schools that ransomware attacks, the theft of data and the disruption of distance learning services have been on rise since the start of the school year, as districts have relied more and more on technology and online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An advisory, issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, noted that from January through July, 28% of all reported ransomware cases involved K-12 schools. In August and September, 57% involved schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Cyber actors likely view schools as targets of opportunity, and these types of attacks are expected to continue through the 2020/2021 academic year,” the agencies warned.