Buffalo Public Schools tweaks no-spectator policy to allow some Senior Night fans

"When I looked at the numbers, I said, ‘We can do this.’ ” Cash said.

It’s a small victory, but Senior Night is a special moment for the families of student athletes, said Samuel L. Radford III, the longtime parent advocate who called attention to the no-spectator policy last week. The change also goes a long way to creating some goodwill with district parents, who feel like their voices have been heard, Radford said.

“I feel really good for the parents and the students in this year when so much has been taken from us because of Covid,” Radford said.

Parents reached out to members of the Board of Education on Saturday, including Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman, Lou Petrucci and Terrance Heard.

The superintendent and the Board of Education didn’t fully realize the extent to which this was an issue among some parents, Belton-Cottman said.

“Once Dr. Cash realized what was going on and the impact on the parents, this was a no-brainer,” Belton-Cottman said. “We’re just trying to do things in a safe way and it was never intended to be anything other than that.”

By Sunday, the district sent a letter to principals and head coaches notifying them of the change for Senior Night.