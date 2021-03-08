Buffalo Public Schools tweaks no-spectator policy to allow some Senior Night fans

Senior Night is back for parents in Buffalo Public Schools.
The school district, which had stuck to a no-spectator policy for its high school basketball games out of concern over Covid-19, is making an exception for Senior Night.
The district eased up on its policy over the weekend when it announced it would allow two adult family members of each senior on the home team to attend the Senior Night game – the last home game, when the senior players at the school are recognized.
That policy took effect Monday.
The change comes after parents last week complained about the district’s no-spectator policy even though Section VI, the local governing body for high school athletics, allows home teams to host up to two spectators for each one of their athletes. Buffalo parents asked the district to reconsider its policy, at least for Senior Night.
“Senior Night resonated with me,” Superintendent Kriner Cash explained on Monday.
“This is their last time with us and I felt for them,” Cash said. “I feel for the seniors any given year, but particularly the last two years when we’ve been ravished with Covid."
The gymnasiums are small across the district, but Cash said his staff worked on a plan over the weekend. The district polled the coaches and principals and determined there were 50 seniors spread across 15 boys teams and 38 seniors across 13 girls teams.
"When I looked at the numbers, I said, ‘We can do this.’ ” Cash said.
It’s a small victory, but Senior Night is a special moment for the families of student athletes, said Samuel L. Radford III, the longtime parent advocate who called attention to the no-spectator policy last week. The change also goes a long way to creating some goodwill with district parents, who feel like their voices have been heard, Radford said.
“I feel really good for the parents and the students in this year when so much has been taken from us because of Covid,” Radford said.
Parents reached out to members of the Board of Education on Saturday, including Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman, Lou Petrucci and Terrance Heard.
The superintendent and the Board of Education didn’t fully realize the extent to which this was an issue among some parents, Belton-Cottman said.
“Once Dr. Cash realized what was going on and the impact on the parents, this was a no-brainer,” Belton-Cottman said. “We’re just trying to do things in a safe way and it was never intended to be anything other than that.”
By Sunday, the district sent a letter to principals and head coaches notifying them of the change for Senior Night.
Now, two adult family members of each senior on the home team will be allowed to watch the game on Senior Night. Safety protocols will be in place, including proper social distancing, mask mandates and temperature checks at the door.
Heard, who has a senior on the basketball squad at Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology, also thanked Cash for loosening the spectator policy for Senior Night.
“This is a very important game for these kids,” Heard said, “and after three years of playing for the school, their families should at least be allowed to see their last game.”