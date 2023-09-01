Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams' goals for the coming school year are focused on two words: action and accountability.

Under that slogan, the superintendent said Friday during the State of the Schools presentation at City Hall that she has been directed by the Buffalo School Board to focus on improving students' reading and math proficiency and graduation rates.

"What you inspect is what you expect," Williams told a group of about 50 people, ranging from district administrators and school board members to parent group leaders and city officials.

Her goals differ from her first State of the Schools address a year ago, in which she shared a 24-page booklet outlining five broad aims – touching safety, learning gaps and partnerships – to achieve by 2025.

Williams, who was graded "effective" after her first year in charge, spent most of 90 minutes challenging a public belief that Buffalo schools have underperformed. Walking to the podium to Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer," Williams' speech struck tones of optimism and a desire to prove doubters wrong.

"The narrative that our children are unprepared has to stop," Williams said.

Looking ahead, though, the superintendent's three goals will require some fine-tuning.

At a special school board meeting Aug. 24, the School Board received guidance from Council of Great City Schools governance coach Leslie Grant on how to take elements from the superintendent's strategic plan and present them as realistic, one-year goals for student achievement. Grant encouraged the board to choose assessment results from a specific population – such as economically disadvantaged students in third grade – to further refine the goal.

The school board and superintendent did not decide at that meeting what metrics would be used to grade her performance, but their consensus was state assessments would not be suitable, in part due to their timing. The math and English language arts tests for grades three through eight are administered in early May, but scores are not released until fall, a delay that frustrates board members who argue the data is already outdated by publishing time.

Laura Samulski-Peters, assistant superintendent for the Office of Shared Accountability, suggested using Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS) and i-Ready math assessments, which are already in place in the district and can be tracked at the beginning, middle and end of each school year for a more accurate and immediate report on growth.

After detailing improvement she has seen from first-graders on DIBELS from beginning to end last year, Williams on Friday said those numbers would only improve.

"We don't go back," she said. "That's not who Tonja Williams is."