Buffalo Public Schools to reopen Wednesday after three snow days

  • Updated
  • 0
First major snowstorm of the season blankets Western New York (copy)

Buffalo Public Schools will be back in session Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving break.

 Buffalo News file photo
Just when Buffalo students thought there was a chance they'd have 10 days off in a row, school is back on for Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday morning.

After snow days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm that dropped more than 4 feet on South Buffalo and multiple feet in other areas of the city, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said the district would open as normal on Wednesday – the day before Thanksgiving break. 

The superintendent advised that students and families monitor First Student's FirstView app to monitor the location of school buses on Wednesday morning and to take extra safety precautions. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

