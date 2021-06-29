Buffalo Public Schools to outline plans for spending federal stimulus

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash will present the district's plans on how to spend federal pandemic aid during Thursday's School Board meeting.

Buffalo is receiving $289 million in federal aid that must be spent by September 2024.

“The district will be making sound strategic investments across a number of high-leverage, high-impact areas of our work from prenatal development to college and career readiness," Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

The district held four meetings for stakeholders to give their opinions on how to spend $200 million the district will receive in American Rescue Plan funding and $89 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act money.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. A link to the virtual meeting will appear in an alert on the district website Thursday.

