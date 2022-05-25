Buffalo Public Schools tighten security in wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, Texas

Buffalo Public Schools tightened security today because of the shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

"After the horrific Buffalo and Texas mass shootings, any person who wishes to enter a school must call ahead to obtain prior approval," the district announced this morning on its website and in a tweet.

The requirement applies to parents, caregivers, siblings and vendors.

"No exceptions will be made," the district said.

Doors at all schools remain locked during the school day and there are camera monitors in place at each of the schools, according to the district.

Visitors must announce their name and the name of their child to be buzzed into a school, and visitors may be subjected to wanding or a search.

Buffalo Police and Buffalo Public Schools security will have a presence at schools for an undetermined amount of time, the district said, and extra precautions will be in place for end of-the-year ceremonies.

