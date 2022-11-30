Buffalo Public Schools superintendent objects to teacher union vote of no confidence

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is conducting an online vote of no confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the Buffalo School Board, and her response was to hold a press conference.

"I think to take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks – four months on the job – to me feels a little bit premature, a little impatient, and I have to say that I'm very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented," said Williams, who was appointed to the top post in July.

Teachers have been working without a new contract for three years, and tensions have ramped up, with teachers picketing before School Board meetings and even walking out during a board meeting.

The union had said it was planning a vote of no confidence in the past few months, but did not hold one until this week.

"We promised the teachers we would take a vote of no confidence unless there was significant movement," BTF President Philip Rumore said. "We've scheduled them in the past, but there had been movement, and we've not done it."

The union's action came after a negotiating session Monday. The next negotiating session is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Voting on the no confidence concludes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Rumore said another vote of no confidence will be conducted after the Dec. 8 session.

The two sides have submitted documentation to a fact finder, and are to meet with him Dec. 13. The fact finder then will issue a report, but he cannot impose an agreement.

"Ultimately, we're optimistic the fact finder will render a report that will assist the parties in reaching an agreement," said Nathaniel Kuzma, the district's general counsel and chief negotiator.

Both sides portray the other side as being obstructionist and offering unsatisfactory proposals.

The superintendent called a press conference Thursday afternoon after learning about the no confidence vote from teachers.

"I've had teachers text me saying 'I am uplifting you, You know I'm praying for you. I hope things go well' – very, very complimentary," she said.

Kuzma said the union's proposal for salaries would cost the district $2 billion. The district has proposed raises that would cost $250 million, which he said was more than twice what was offered in the previous contract.

"If they would provide us with a decent salary proposal, we would counter it," Rumore said in a telephone interview. "It's insulting."

He said there was some improvement in the salary offer from the district, but instead of raises for the first three years, there would be a one-shot bonus.

"We have limitations, folks. Where's that money supposed to come from? Who's going to pay for it?" Kuzma said.

Rumore said the district has a $90 million surplus. Kuzma did not mention the amount, but he said the district is in "a sound financial condition right now." But he said the amount of state aid the district will receive next year is unknown.

In the past year, Buffalo Public Schools has reached agreement on contracts with 10 of its 11 unions, Kuzma said.

"The performative tactics – and that's what they are, that's what we are witnessing right now by the leadership of the federation – will not be tolerated or rewarded. And we will not make an agreement that sacrifices the long-term fiscal stability of this district," Kuzma said.

Rumore said he hopes at the next negotiating session the district will take a look at proposals and "decide they will do something positive."