Buffalo Public Schools ransomware investigation could last weeks

Buffalo schools cancel instruction Monday because of cyberattack Remote and in-person learning in Buffalo Public Schools are canceled Monday as the school district continues to deal with a ransomware attack.

Classes had been canceled Friday, but not until after thousands of students were already in their classrooms. The district used its first snow day of the year to cancel instruction for all students Monday.

Students were advised in an email Monday that login procedures had changed for accessing Microsoft 365, Teams and Clever, an online portal.

In Victor, the schools were fortunate in that no personal staff or student information had been affected by the cyberattack, nor were grades, Terranova said. The servers on the school’s campus had been hit with ransomware, however.

“We cleaned up all the servers and built them back up with backup data,” Terranova said.

The district, which is southeast of Rochester, incurred relatively little cost in repairing the damage. Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES provided a team of people to assist Victor, so the district was able to avoid hiring an outside company, he said.

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash signed an emergency contract last week to have GreyCastle Security investigate the breach. GreyCastle is the same company that worked with the Erie County Medical Center four years ago when it was hit with ransomware.