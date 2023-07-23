A Buffalo Public School principal has been placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation looks into accusations of physical assault and sexual abuse of a fourth-grade student.

Gregory Johnson, principal at elementary school Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, has been sued by the father of a 9-year-old who says his son suffered serious injuries after an incident on a field trip Nov. 3, as well as further incidents that occurred at the school until May 23. The prekindergarten-to-fourth-grade school and the Buffalo School Board were also named in the lawsuit.

"The Buffalo Public School District takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness," district spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond wrote in a statement. "The District has placed the individual on paid administrative leave pending investigation. As this is ongoing litigation, we cannot comment further."

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit filed by Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro & Hall on the father's behalf claims the abuse occurred in two locations. The first was at a school-sanctioned field trip Nov. 3 at Cradle Beach in Angola, where Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting and molesting the student, according to the lawsuit.

Further instances of physical assault and verbal abuse were reported to have occurred at or near the Main Street elementary school from November to May, the lawsuit states.

The Buffalo News is not identifying the student due to his age, nor the father because it could jeopardize the student's identity. Rich Hall, the attorney representing the student, said he is still learning more details about the case.

"A person in a position of power, a position of trust – anyone who takes advantage of that, it's simply unacceptable," Hall said about the seriousness of the accusations. The attorney said late last week that the suit was filed June 27, and he had not received a response from any of the defendants. The school and school board were named because of their reported "negligence, carelessness and/or recklessness," according to the lawsuit.

The fourth-grade student continues to struggle with physical, emotional and psychological injuries, the lawsuit claims.

Ann-Marie T. Orlowski, chief executive officer for Cradle Beach, told a reporter last week that she had not heard about an incident, nor was she familiar with the lawsuit. Cradle Beach facilities can be rented out for field trips and school-related programming.

Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, which enrolled 360 students last school year, has been led by Johnson since 2017, according to school board documents.