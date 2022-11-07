Buffalo Public Schools' plan to curb learning loss goes beyond normal school day

There's no one magic curriculum switch or teacher-to-student ratio that will enable the Buffalo Public Schools to overcome the district's achievement gaps.

State assessment results, even without comparing them to the 2019 tests, were alarming indicators of the status of post-pandemic education: Only 15% of Buffalo students in grades three through eight were proficient in math and 24% were proficient in English language arts.

Math proficiency declined sharply in 2022, falling six percentage points from 21% in 2019. But the assessments of Black and Hispanic students were the most troubling. Black students were proficient in math at a 7.5% rate out of about 4,500 tested, while 7.4% of about 2,300 Hispanic students tested were proficient.

Dia Bryant, executive director of the Education Trust-New York, in a meeting with the Buffalo Equity Coalition, called Buffalo's state scores "grim and sobering." But she does not advocate dwelling on the assessments.

"The bigger conversation we need to be having is: What now?" Bryant said.

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said a multitude of programs are already in place to overcome the performance deficits, and several are outside the window of the school day. Extended learning, key partnerships and parent engagement are among the tools Williams is refining.

The Solutions

State and federal coronavirus relief funding has put the Buffalo Public Schools in a strong position to build educational offerings outside of the classroom. This approach is vital to raising proficiency rates, said Jeff Smink, deputy director at the Education Trust-NY.

"Kids need extra time to catch up, whether that's after-school programming, summer programming, high-intensity tutoring – there's a lot of evidence-based models out there," Smink said.

Although pandemic-related hurdles have prevented them from fully blossoming, Buffalo has these programs in place already. All Buffalo schools have after-school extended learning time (ELT) opportunities coordinated between the district and partners like BestSelf Behavioral Health, which offers educational supports, while Say Yes Buffalo helps run six-week summer camps and Saturday Academies that began earlier this month.

The 27 summer camps for prekindergarten through sixth-grade students run from mid-July deep into August and are mostly seven-hour sessions Monday through Friday, with four-hour options, too. About 1,500 students have been involved in each of the last two summers, and there's a two-week early sign-up period reserved for low-income families. There is a demand for more spots.

Say Yes and its partners have seen success using novel curriculums to increase campers' proficiency scores the following year, said Dan Cross-Viola, Say Yes director of extended learning and quality improvement.

"Most of our campers come into camp every year behind, and math has been a greater challenge," Cross-Viola said. The summer camps have adopted Math For Love, a hands-on, play-based teaching strategy kids have embraced. "It develops a desire to do math – and we don't want them to be burnt out from summer."

Thinking nontraditionally about curriculum is Bryant's advice for Buffalo schools. "We have a unique opportunity to be thinking deeper about math and numeracy," she said.

While the summer between school years is a useful-if-short window to make up ground, after-school programming presents an even bigger opportunity to accelerate student learning.

Williams said she intends to consult families to learn the barriers preventing students from attending ELT programs, which began early this year but have attracted limited numbers.

Sam Radford of the Buffalo Equity Coalition believes the bus driver shortage is a primary reason ELT options are underutilized by students. He said delayed buses or limited transportation options in the evening essentially restrict ELT to "just kids who walk to school and kids whose parents pick them up."

Greater communication with parents – to identify needs, deliver resources and to instruct – is an immediate need for the district, Williams said. The superintendent is leaning on Ramona Reynolds, director of the Office of Parent and Family Engagement, to further develop Parent Centers as another tool to curb learning loss.

"Parents need to learn how to work with students or their children on math assignments," Williams said, later adding: "We plan to work with parents more stringently than we have in the past."

Most Valuable Parents, a parent-led community organization led by Mia Ayers-Goss, holds parent-to-parent meetings on Mondays at Lewis J. Bennett High School, while the district works with Say Yes and local colleges on adult education. Parent engagement liaisons (PELs) remain a district need, and parent advocates have pushed for more hours than the allotted 30 per month for workers who connect teachers and administrators to parents.

Seeing gaps as 'opportunity'

More connections between school and home could help bridge what Williams calls an "opportunity gap," instead of an achievement gap, for students of color. The superintendent pointed to the mentorship program My Brother's Keeper, which pairs community role models with Black male students to instill hope and goals.

A new initiative between Say Yes and Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) called Strong African American Families aims to strengthen familial bonds while addressing topics like mental health, racial pride and identity.

"It's opportunities like these that can level the playing field," said Williams, who emphasized the work of Fatima Morrell, an associate superintendent in the Office of Culturally & Linguistically Responsive Initiatives.

While Buffalo's teacher shortage pales compared to its bus driver shortage, adding more technologically adept young teachers could help improve the district's proficiency rates.

The University at Buffalo's Teacher Residency Program includes an urban cohort dedicated to the Buffalo Public Schools, where students with bachelor's degrees co-teach in classrooms while earning a living stipend and an initial teaching certificate. The program is expected to place 70 instructors in Buffalo schools over a four-year span, said Erin Kearney, chair of UB's Department of Learning and Instruction.

"Residency as an approach to teacher education may be especially important in the pandemic era since motivated, instructional leaders who connect meaningfully with their students are exactly what children need to succeed academically and personally," Kearney said in a joint statement with professors John Strong and Xiufeng Liu.

Despite Buffalo Public Schools' many initiatives to overcome pandemic learning loss, the approach thus far has left Bryant of the Education Trust unconvinced.

"Buffalo adopted an acceleration plan, but there are holes in it," she said. "Right now, everything that we put in place to accelerate students is actually difficult to implement."

Holes won't intimidate Williams in her three-year quest as superintendent to improve proficiency.

"I won't be excited until there are marked increases at every grade level," Williams said.