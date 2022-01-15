Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay

Buffalo Public Schools will take part in the test-to-stay program to keep healthy children in school, but it is not known when the program will start.
The participating public and private schools in Erie County have agreed to work closely with the Erie County Department of Health Epidemiology School Team to coordinate testing and data reporting.
Erie County briefed administrators and medical staff on the program through an online meeting Jan. 7. The county announced Wednesday that 17 Erie County school districts and 11 non-public schools were participating in it, but Buffalo was not on the list.
But district officials told The Buffalo News on Friday that the district will enact the program, possibly as early as later this month.
The delay is because of the current surge of the Omicron variant, which has infected not only children, but a number of teachers and staff, as well.
"We are on board," said Tonja M. Williams, associate superintendent of student support services. "We have to be sure that we have staff who are healthy and well in schools to implement. Our numbers have been rather high, as we're at the apex of this."
Erie County Health Department officials met with more than 150 administrators, superintendents and nurses from public, charter and private schools Friday afternoon to explain how the "test-to-stay" program will work.
The district has ordered test kits from federal, state and county governments, she said, and it wants to ensure there will be enough test kits to keep the program going for its nearly 30,000 students and 8,000 employees.
Support Local Journalism
"We just have to make sure we have enough staff, enough school nurses who are healthy and well," Williams said.
"We want to keep our kids in school and this is another tool to be able to keep our kids in school who are exposed," said Dr. Dennis Z. Kuo, medical director for the district. "There's a bit of all hands on deck right now to be able to keep schools operating for the kids who are well."
A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.
The test-to-stay program is for unvaccinated students, teachers and staff who are exposed to someone who tests positive for Covid-19 in school. Normally they would quarantine, but school leaders have maintained that most children who have to quarantine are healthy and could be in school.
Children and adults in school who do not have symptoms of the coronavirus must be tested at school at least twice during their quarantine, according to Erie County. If they are negative, they can remain in school.
It’s pandemic learning, Omicron style, where rising cases mean continued issues covering classrooms and securing enough bus drivers.
"Once the numbers start going down and staff is back in greater number and we can take a little breather, we can look at the logistics," Kuo said. "I think toward the end of the month is fair."
Each school will be considered individually for the program, taking into account the needs of the student body.
"We’re going to do as many, as early on as we possibly can," Williams said.