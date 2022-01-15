Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay

"We want to keep our kids in school and this is another tool to be able to keep our kids in school who are exposed," said Dr. Dennis Z. Kuo, medical director for the district. "There's a bit of all hands on deck right now to be able to keep schools operating for the kids who are well."

'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.

The test-to-stay program is for unvaccinated students, teachers and staff who are exposed to someone who tests positive for Covid-19 in school. Normally they would quarantine, but school leaders have maintained that most children who have to quarantine are healthy and could be in school.

Children and adults in school who do not have symptoms of the coronavirus must be tested at school at least twice during their quarantine, according to Erie County. If they are negative, they can remain in school.

Covid cases explode in area schools this month It’s pandemic learning, Omicron style, where rising cases mean continued issues covering classrooms and securing enough bus drivers.

"Once the numbers start going down and staff is back in greater number and we can take a little breather, we can look at the logistics," Kuo said. "I think toward the end of the month is fair."

Each school will be considered individually for the program, taking into account the needs of the student body.

"We’re going to do as many, as early on as we possibly can," Williams said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.