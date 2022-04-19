Buffalo Public Schools officials say they followed rules on lead testing

Buffalo Public Schools officials on Tuesday denied allegations made by a former building engineer that engineers did not follow the proper procedure for sampling for lead in school water systems.

The Urban Think Tank and We the Parents organized a news conference Tuesday morning to air the allegations. Interim Superintendent Tonja M. Williams attended with two staff members familiar with the testing. School officials said they are taking the allegations seriously, but they insisted that proper protocol was followed.

"When we hear concerns, we do not push them under any rug," Williams said.

James Reid, who retired in 2019, made the allegations at an April 2 forum sponsored by the Urban Think Tank with prospective School Board candidates. School Board President Lou Petrucci said he reached out to the School Board regarding the issue late last year.

New York State required school districts to test every faucet and fountain in every school for lead contamination in 2016, and again five years later.

There were stringent requirements, and water had to be in the pipes for at least eight hours, and not more than 18 hours, before samples were taken.

"We are not just making it up on the fly," said Yvette Gordon, director of safety and health for the district. "We have done all the things we are supposed to do."

Reid contends that building engineers were told by the district to use "pre-stagnation flushing" before collecting the water samples. Flushing the pipes by turning on faucets and fountains before samples of water is prohibited, because the water must be laying in the pipes for at least eight hours.

The result was that testing did not reveal the true levels of lead in faucets and drinking fountains, according to Reid.

But Gordon said that was not true.

"We are not allowed to do that before testing," she said. "We are not going in and doing that kind of flushing."

Valencia Howard Sease, senior chemist for Buffalo Public Schools, said when there were levels exceeding the benchmark, parents were notified in a letter. Depending on where the faucet with high levels was located, either a sign was posted warning against drinking the water, the faucet or fountain was placed out of service or new hardware was installed.

Urban Think Tank President Bishop Michael Badger and Samuel Radford, co-chairman of We the Parents, said they brought the issue up because it came from a credible source. And they also want to make sure that children who may have been exposed to lead are tested for it.

Radford introduced Franchesca Gidney and Tiffany Devonshire, directors of Buffalo Clinical Testing Lab Corp. They announced their lead free initiative, and said their company operates a mobile testing lab and will test any child in Buffalo for free. The company sponsors the initiative with the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc., and the BLM Legal Defense and Education Fund.

