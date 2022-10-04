Buffalo Public Schools invites pre-K students, families to Buffalo Zoo event

Halloween treats, bighorn sheep and all the prekindergarten information parents need to know.

Those are the allures of Thursday's Fall Fest at the Buffalo Zoo, Buffalo Public Schools' largest parent engagement event of the year. The event, free for pre-K students and their families, runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at 300 Parkside Ave. Parking is free, too.

Among the activities for kids are carousel and train rides, as well as a chance to check out zoo exhibits and meet animal ambassadors. Parents will be able to learn more about the district's prekindergarten programming and broader information about Buffalo Public Schools.

Buffalo Public Schools and partner Say Yes Buffalo have worked to expand the district's prekindergarten programming, announcing a pilot program in June that would expand prekindergarten programming to 3-year-olds.