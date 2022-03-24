Buffalo Public Schools HR chief resigns with separation agreement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Two days after receiving a FOIL request this week from The News for a copy of Warren's separation agreement, the district's general counsel, Nathaniel Kuzma, said that the person handling such requests is on vacation for several days. The district will release it after she returns, he said.

Warren had served as associate superintendent for human resources in the school district since September 2016. Prior to that, she worked for a year as labor relations manager for the City of Rochester.

Previously, she served as labor relations director for the Rochester School District and oversaw human resources in the Greece School District. She began her career as a bilingual special education teacher in Rochester.

Warren could not be reached to comment.

The Buffalo School Board appointed Tami Hollie-McGee, a Bennett High School alumna, as acting chief of human resources, at a salary of $150,697. She has been working as deputy of human resources in the school district for nearly four years.

Prior to that, she worked for 17 years as a career counseling manager at the Workforce Development Consortium, and then spent two years as an affirmative action officer for the New York State Department of Labor.

