Buffalo Public Schools' High School Showcase slated for Saturday

Buffalo residents with children in sixth through eighth grade are invited to attend Buffalo Public Schools' High School Showcase, which runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave.

School Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said this week that the showcase is a one-stop resource for information for parents who might have questions about choosing a high school for their child.

"I can remember as a parent, just shopping around" for high schools, Williams said. "It's a lot – you don't know where to look."

Representatives from all Buffalo Public School high schools will be in attendance, and Williams said the showcase welcomes children who currently attend private, Catholic and charter schools, as well as Buffalo Public Schools' litany of pre-K through eighth grade options.

Staff, students and even mascots will be in attendance. Popular topics parents may inquire about include how to apply to a high school; options for STEM and the district's more innovative programs; admission testing details and other requirements for entry for criteria schools; and scholarships and grants offered by Say Yes Buffalo.