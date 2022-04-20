Buffalo Public Schools have millions of dollars in reserves. Teachers want their cut in new contract

Buffalo teachers took their efforts to negotiate a new contract to the School Board on Wednesday, demonstrating before the board meeting and complaining to board members about the district's proposal.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore told board members that under the district's proposals and rising inflation, teachers would be making less than they are today.

"We're looking for a proposal to the Buffalo teachers that doesn't degrade and demean them," Rumore said.

He said the district's proposal made in March provided no salary increase for 2019 and 2020, and no increase until the 2024-25 year, when salaries would go up 2.5%. There would be no retroactive pay for teachers who retired before the contract is ratified, the school year would increase from 42 to 44 weeks and teachers would have to pay 20% toward health care, he said.

Rumore said the district has $280 million in unrestricted reserves, plus it is getting $76 million more in state foundation aid over the next two years.

"In addition to that, you will have millions and millions of dollars in federal funds that can be used to keep and retain teachers," Rumore said.

Nathaniel J. Kuzma, the district's general counsel who is negotiating for the district, said he made it clear to the union that the district's proposal was a starting point. He also said it is no secret the district is in sound financial condition.

"It is a critical priority that we settle our teacher contracts and that we provide meaningful, competitive, sustainable and affordable raises to our teachers," Kuzma said, adding that the proposal "was an effort to start the conversation on the meat and potatoes of issues that we know are going to have to get resolved to get this contract."

Rumore said teachers in suburban districts make thousands of dollars more than Buffalo teachers with similar experience, while Kuzma said he does not think talking about negotiations in public is productive.

"What is productive in negotiations is sitting down at the table and talking through the priorities of each part," Kuzma said. "We understand that it's going to take a financial investment to resolve this contract, but we have other priorities, student centered, that need to be addressed, as well."

Rumore said the bargaining started in May 2019, under former Superintendent Kriner Cash.

The two sides will sit down with a mediator Thursday, with another negotiating session scheduled next week.

"We look forward to seeing the proposal, and when we see the next proposal, we will say that this is what the Board of Education and superintendent think of its teachers," Rumore said.

Working without a new contract is not new for Buffalo teachers, who ratified a four-year contract in 2016, after working more than 12 years without a contract.

