Buffalo Public Schools didn't pay ransom in cyberattack, but response cost nearly $10M

"The district is presently in the process of rebuilding and redesigning its instructional technology infrastructure and security with leading industry experts," Kuzma said. "Though progress has been made since the time of the cyberattack, the extent of the information lost/recovered remains undetermined until that project is complete."

Kuzma also said he was reluctant to discuss what the district has learned from its consultants about how the attack succeeded for the same reason.

The Buffalo School Board has approved spending nearly $9.4 million on IT consultants to respond to the ransomware attack, including $597,000 to GreyCastle. It is set to approve another $400,000 at this week's board meeting, including $190,000 to Kroll, the consultant providing free fraud monitoring services.

The biggest payment, nearly $3.8 million for the first 12 months and $4 million total for the next two years, is going to a Nashville-based technology consulting firm called ENA.

"We believe once this work is completed, we will have a best-in-class IT security and infrastructure system in this district," Kuzma said. "We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that we are as protected, based on industry standards, as we can be from this happening again."