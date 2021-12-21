Buffalo Public Schools considers return to remote learning after break; state cancels January exams

Each day lately, it seems that 2021-22 is starting to feel more like 2020-21 in schools across New York.
Buffalo Public Schools families are waiting to find out whether classes will go remote after winter break.
A small but growing number of school districts in New York State are announcing similar shifts.
And the State Education Department announced on Tuesday that January Regents exams will be canceled because of the pandemic.
“I have a lot of worry about this virus, about Omicron, and I don’t know what it’s going to look like coming off the school break,” Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash said this week.
He is considering moving to remote instruction for a week immediately after winter break – what he called “a bridge” between a holiday season when Covid-19 is likely to spread and a return to school. Cash hopes to announce a decision by Thursday, but no later than next week.
Because the data on Omicron changes so rapidly, Cash said, he wants to take as much time as he can to make an informed decision based on the most current information available. He also wants to give families as much time as possible to prepare for a return to remote instruction.
He plans to consult at least every other day with the district’s medical advisory team, led by Dr. Dennis Kuo, and with a representative from Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein’s office to get an update on Covid-19, particularly the Omicron variant.
“My goal is to come back if everything tells us that we can do so safely,” he said.
But he is not nearly as confident about that prospect as most other local school superintendents.
Leaders of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association have consistently advocated for keeping instruction fully in person for the entire academic year, pointing to the relatively low rate of Covid-19 transmission within schools.
Cash would like to see that happen, too, he said, but the risks might require something different.
He sent families a letter on Monday asking all students and staff to take their laptops and iPads home this week before winter break.
“While no decision or timetable has been set to shift to remote instruction at this time, this will ensure the district is fully prepared for any eventuality,” he wrote.
Other districts going remote
Buffalo would not be the first district in the state to revert to remote instruction on a temporary basis this school year.
In Westchester County, the Mount Vernon School District this week began a temporary but extended shift to remote school amid concerns of rising infection rates during the holidays.
Remote school was to begin Wednesday and continue until at least Jan. 18.
“I have been very reluctant to close schools, but given the current trends in Covid cases, it would be risky not to do so,” Mount Vernon Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton wrote Monday in a letter to families, noting a recent increase in positive cases and quarantines in the district, which is about one-fourth the size of Buffalo.
If students are absent too much during remote instruction, he warned, the district might have to shorten its spring break to compensate.
Students and staff will be expected to take a saliva-based Covid-19 test before returning to school. While Mount Vernon plans to have students return in person the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “extended closures may be necessary,” Hamilton told families.
In the Putnam School District, also a downstate district, the high school switched to remote instruction last Friday. A few days later, the entire district followed suit, with hopes of returning in person Jan. 3.
“People are very concerned about trying to keep kids in school. But our circumstances are continually changing,” said Robert Lowry of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
Closer to Buffalo, the Oswego School District began remote instruction last Friday and will continue in that mode until winter break begins.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III cited a high number of staffing shortages among transportation, instruction and other staff; an increase in Covid-19 cases; and a significant number of quarantines.
January exams canceled
Still, the vast majority of New York’s nearly 700 school districts continue to hold classes in person.
But on Tuesday, concerns over the latest Covid-19 surge seemed to reach a new level when state officials announced that January Regents exams would – for a second year – be canceled because of the pandemic.
“New York set a daunting record last week with more Covid-19 cases reported in one day than ever before,” State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said. “Once again, the January Regents exams cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the state.”
No decisions have been made yet about the June or August 2022 Regents exams or about the state assessments for grades 3 to 8 in April and May.