Buffalo Public Schools considers return to remote learning after break; state cancels January exams

Each day lately, it seems that 2021-22 is starting to feel more like 2020-21 in schools across New York.

Buffalo Public Schools families are waiting to find out whether classes will go remote after winter break.

A small but growing number of school districts in New York State are announcing similar shifts.

And the State Education Department announced on Tuesday that January Regents exams will be canceled because of the pandemic.

“I have a lot of worry about this virus, about Omicron, and I don’t know what it’s going to look like coming off the school break,” Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash said this week.

He is considering moving to remote instruction for a week immediately after winter break – what he called “a bridge” between a holiday season when Covid-19 is likely to spread and a return to school. Cash hopes to announce a decision by Thursday, but no later than next week.