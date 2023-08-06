Until late July, plans sailed smoothly for a new, larger commissary for Buffalo Public Schools that would inject fresh food and scratch meals into a district long reliant on processed fare.

The Buffalo Planning Board on July 31 approved a $33 million commissary project presented by McGuire Development Co. – Buffalo Schools' partner in the effort – after the city Zoning Board approved a variance and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency complied with a request for more than $1 million in tax breaks.

But after discussions with district administration, leaders of three Buffalo Schools parent groups on Friday published a Change.org petition that seeks to raise public awareness that the new commissary is far less certain to move forward.

"Families have now have been informed that the project is on hold due to financial and administrative issues," reads the petition authored by the District Parent Coordinating Council, Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization and Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association. "Without urgent action, BPS will be without an adequate food service facility for the foreseeable future."

The petition, which received more than 70 digital signatures in the first 24 hours, will be forwarded to district superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the Buffalo School Board, the authors said.

A statement from Buffalo Schools Director of Public Relations and Information Jeffrey Hammond on Saturday did not indicate the commissary project was dead, but also did not elaborate on the hold-up.

"The Buffalo Public School District remains committed to providing the highest quality breakfast, lunch, snacks, and after school meals to all students. That’s why, the District is working with its partners at the federal, state, and local levels, including the New York State Department of Education, to determine the next steps for the proposed new commissary," he wrote.

The parents' urgency centers around the commissary the district now uses at 1055 E. Delavan Ave., which is leased into 2025. The new commissary's timetable shared in June by district officials eyed city approvals in the summer, a building permit in September and completion by the expiration of the current lease. The proposed commissary would be built on vacant land across the street, at 1016-1044 E. Delavan Ave.

Even before city approvals, parent leaders knew the public narrative did not match reality.

"Now, we're at a sense of urgency," said Jessica Bauer-Walker, executive director of Community Health Worker Parent and Student Association, at the July 19 school board meeting. "If we don't start building soon, what are we going to do?"

Ed Speidel, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, at the same meeting reiterated the project's reach. "The commissary is the one thing in the district that affects every single person, so we should make sure we find a way to move into this new building."

Almost three weeks later, Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, said that the district's indecisiveness since the board meeting is what prompted the petition.

"It's important that the district understands this is important to people," she said.

The parent leader said she took a June tour of the existing commissary guided by Child Nutrition Services Director Bridget O'Brien Wood, which helped her understand its limitations, but also possibilities for a replacement across the street.

"I was impressed with what they do with what they have," Grzymala said. "I can see we have outgrown the space, and it's really not intended for our purposes but we make do.

"I could see in my head the land where the commissary was going to go and all the possibilities of what we'd able to do and what our kids could get."

The proposed commissary would be more than 66,000 square feet, about 26,000 more than the current space, which Ruth Conner, a supervisor in the Child Nutrition Services Department, called a "potential accident waiting to happen" because of its confined layout.

The new space would allow Buffalo Schools to execute the cook-chill method designed to churn out a large quantity of scratch food, as well as offer the storage space required to feed healthier meals to more than 30,000 students.

"Getting healthy food in their bellies at breakfast and for lunch is paramount to student success," Grzymala said.