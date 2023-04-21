Buffalo School Board members say the $243.7 million contract with the Buffalo Teachers Federation that they approved Friday should send a clear message to the district's teachers.

"This board of education and this superintendent value and respect the work that they do," Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said. "They do life-altering, life-changing work, and so, if this board did not believe they were worth every penny, trust me, we would not have gotten the unanimous vote that we got today."

The board unanimously approved the tentative contract agreement between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation that would give teachers the second-highest starting salary in the region and allow veteran teachers to reach maximum salary more quickly.

After a presentation by the district's general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma, board members eagerly motioned to approve the tentative contract, lifted their hands in support and cheered with vigor when it passed.

Teachers are expected to gather at 3 p.m. Monday at Kleinhans Music Hall to ratify the contract.

For a district challenged in trying to maintain and grow its teachers, this tentative agreement is a step forward, said Tami Hollie-McGree, chief of human resources for Buffalo Schools.

"Now, we're competitive," she said.

The teachers union and district have been at an impasse since 2019, when the contract settled in 2016 expired. In the four years since, the teachers union has engaged in dozens of pickets, offered a "vote of no confidence" in the superintendent and pursued legal actions against Buffalo Public Schools.

Relations became so testy between the sides that a state-appointed mediator was hired to bring the sides closer. Still, if teachers ratify the agreement, this impasse will appear to be a much shorter period relative to the 12 years that separated the 2004 expiration from the next deal in 2016.

Board president Sharon Belton-Cottman emphasized how the contract reflects the value and importance of teachers, but said student outcomes will continue to be monitored.

"I'll quote a verse from the Bible," she said. "To whom much is given, much will be required."

A lack of competitive pay compared to suburban districts has long been a complaint of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, and a recruiting obstacle for a district short on teachers.

Under the tentative agreement, current teachers would receive a retroactive 8% raise on their salary, with a one-time 10% bonus calculated off the top of the new figure. On July 1 of 2023, 2024 and 2025, salary increases of 6%, 4% and 3% will be accompanied by the removal of one step each year on the salary ladder.

Kuzma simplified the data: The average salary would increase over the term of the contract from $72,000 to $91,000. Comparing 2018-2019 – the last year of the previous contract – with 2025-26 – the final year of the proposed contract – the base starting salary would jump from $39,531 to $46,170, with an even greater increase for teachers holding a master's degree.

Under the tentative deal, teachers would rise more quickly up the salary ladder. Take the 24th year of a teacher's career under the two agreements, for example. In 2018-19, a teacher made $81,983 after 24 years. In the proposed deal, in 2025-2026, a teacher reaching Step 24 would make $105,180.

"This will make us lockstep with all these other districts," Kuzma said when asked about how Buffalo compared long-term to wages in Williamsville and Hamburg.

The district and teachers compromised on two points of negotiation that stalled talks over the last six months.

All current and retired Buffalo teachers, as well as new hires will continue to receive district-covered retiree healthcare, until June 30, 2026. Only after that date would new hires no longer be eligible for retiree healthcare, but they would be allowed to sell back unused sick days or earmark early retirement incentives toward coverage. Longtime Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore, who announced Wednesday he would retire June 30, had bargained to continue retiree healthcare.

The solution on implementing a three-bell schedule to alleviate the school bus driver shortage is more complicated, and teachers must be notified of any change for the next school year by June 1.

The district said "affected schools" would have start times of 7:30, 8:15 and 9 a.m., and those would, in almost all cases, not change by more than 30 minutes from their current bells. The length of the school day would not change, and the latest final bell would be at 4:20 p.m.

If teachers believe they would experience hardship as a result of their new schedule, they would move to the top of the transfer list, ranked by seniority, according to the proposal. Kuzma said the new bell schedule would save 60 to 70 bus routes, and reduce the number of students on each bus and the time it would take to transport students home.

Surveys conducted by the teachers and a parent group this year showed both groups rejected a previously proposed three-bell schedule that has been since tweaked.