Buffalo pastors, community leaders oppose proposed charter school moratorium

The Urban Think Tank, a group of local pastors, attorneys and community leaders, is speaking out against proposed state legislation that would impose a three-year moratorium on charter schools in Buffalo.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has introduced legislation that would prohibit the approval of any new charter schools within Buffalo as of July 1, saying the city has reached a saturation point with charter schools.

The bill would limit choices for families in the city, Urban Think Tank leaders said Tuesday in a meeting with The Buffalo News’ editorial board.

“To take away that option from parents is unacceptable,” said Bishop Michael Badger of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church, one of the group’s members.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation has been outspoken in its opposition to charter schools over the years, the Urban Think Tank leaders noted.

“We feel like there’s an organized effort to disenfranchise parents in Buffalo,” said Sam Radford, a former president of one of the parent groups in the city.