Buffalo parents question no-spectator policy at school basketball games

Section VI includes 96 schools across 78 districts, both big and small, so DiFilippo understands the position of a large, urban district such as Buffalo.

“Most of the gyms are small. They still don’t have kids back fully in their buildings,” DiFilippo said. “How do you justify bringing those parents in when the kids aren’t even back in school?”

In fact, DiFilippo said Section VI members were “pretty split” on whether to allow any fans this season because of the ability of schools to manage spectators.

Lawrence, a front-line worker, doesn’t in any way want to downplay Covid-19, but she wonders if the district isn't being a little too cautious. Lawrence said she has not seen any of Demario’s games livestreamed, and if the school is livestreaming them, the family was never provided information on how or where to log on.

At minimum, parents are asking the district to consider allowing them to attend Senior Night, the last home game when the senior players are honored.

“Don’t take away the senior game,” Samuel Radford said. “That’s the last time most of them are ever going to play organized basketball.”

“Everyone who is an athlete understands how important Senior Night is,” Aymanuel Radford said. “It’s like a rite of passage.”

