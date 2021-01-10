Buffalo, other big-city schools prepare for return to in-person instruction

In a region where most public and private schools opened months ago, Buffalo Public Schools has been the one big outlier during the Covid-19 pandemic by sticking with remote learning and banking on mid-school year to resume in-person classes.
But Buffalo’s delay in reopening, while unpopular with families anxious to get back in the classroom, is not uncommon among big-city school districts around the United States – from Cleveland to Chicago to Milwaukee to Portland.
“I would guess about half the cities across the country have not opened at all, except in very small numbers in specialized cases, and have remained pretty much entirely virtual for the full school year up to this point,” said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools.
The Council of the Great City Schools represents 74 of the largest, urban districts in the U.S and has been tracking their status during the pandemic.
A survey by the Washington, D.C.-based organization showed that less than half its members – 30 districts, including Buffalo – have yet to bring kids back to the classroom this school year.
“A lot of the big-city school districts have an end of January, beginning or middle of February kind of target date for getting back to school,” Casserly said, “at least for the elementary school kids and maybe some of the special-needs kids.”
Buffalo, the largest district in upstate New York with 32,000 students, is still looking at a phased-in return beginning Feb. 1. But in recent weeks, the school system has faced pressure from parents who argue the district weeks ago should have offered the option to return for those who want to.
"Absolutely," said Wendy Mistretta, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, a Buffalo parent group.
"You have all these other districts who found a way to recognize the kids who really needed to be in and they just did it so much sooner," said Mistretta, a frequent critic of the school district. "We just took way too long. We lost so many months waiting and seeing instead of planning."
Now, Buffalo parents look around and see all the neighboring districts that have been open for months and ask why not theirs.
“It’s a perfectly legit question,” Casserly said.
A 'hodgepodge'
For a few reasons, Casserly believes reopening has been more difficult for large-city school districts than others.
“Part of the issue involves the infection rates which are, by in large but not always, higher in the cities because people are in closer proximity with one another,” he said.
It also has been harder for large, urban districts to reach some sort of public consensus for reopening.
“The communities themselves are much more heterogeneous,” Casserly said. “The cultures, the languages, the ethnic groups and the sensibilities of the populous tends to be not as uniform.”
Employee unions are a factor, too. They are much stronger and more organized in the big-city school districts, he said.
“The unions hold considerable sway over whether the teachers are likely to show up or not,” Casserly said.
All of that has created a convoluted picture of this strange 2020-21 school year, which looks vastly different in a place like Buffalo Public Schools than it does in, say, the Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Fla.
“It’s looking like a hodgepodge,” Casserly said, “but in the face of no national plan or criteria on how this happens, people are making the best decisions they know how to make on a local level. That’s why it just looks very different from community to community.”
Three buckets
The survey by the Council of the Great City Schools showed many of the big-city school districts started off the school year with virtual learning, but their paths quickly diverged. Districts, generally, fell into three buckets:
• Open for in-person learning.
Of the 74 districts in the Council of the Great City Schools, about a third – 24 districts – reopened for some type of in-person instruction. Albeit, classes are on a much smaller scale, often catering only to elementary students and those with special needs.
In Greensboro, N.C., for example, Guilford County Schools returned students in grades pre-K through second in November while others are scheduled to be phased in this month. Meanwhile, in Charleston, S.C., 70% of students in the Charleston County School District are attending five days a week.
Other districts that reopened, in part, include Baltimore Public Schools, St. Louis Public Schools and the New York City Department of Education, the largest school system in the nation. More than half the big-city school districts that opened for in-person instruction are in Florida and Texas, where school reopenings were mandated by the states.
• Open for in-person instruction, then a shift back to fully remote learning.
Twenty school districts are counted in this category, or a little more than a quarter of the big-city districts.
Cincinnati Public Schools, for instance, began offering some in-person instruction in the early part of October, but six weeks later pivoted to remote learning five days a week through at least the end of January.
Likewise, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina returned elementary students in October and November, but by mid-December switched most students back to remote learning due to the rising Covid rates.
Other districts that were in and out include Dayton Public Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Pittsburgh Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools.
• Closed for in-person learning.
Buffalo is among 30 on this list, which includes such districts as the Chicago Public Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Milwaukee Public Schools, Newark Public Schools, Portland Public Schools and the School District of Philadelphia. The Rochester City School District reopened for the first time just this week.
The survey noted some of these districts did allow small groups of students with special circumstances to return in person. That has not yet been the case in Buffalo.
February reboot
In Buffalo, the district is still planning for a return to the classroom next month.
“Local science data regarding the virus, and other factors permitting, the district is planning to return Phase 1 students to schools on Feb. 1,” Elena Cala, a district spokeswoman, said in a statement.
That includes 50 to 100 students from each school who have been identified with the highest academic needs. They would attend five days a week. Students in grades pre-K through 2 and high school seniors also have been invited back into the classroom part-time.
Individual schools continued to reach out to those parents this week to determine if they want their children to return and whether they would need transportation, Cala said. More details from the district are expected during the coming week.
After this initial reentry, grade levels would be phased in every week or two through mid-March.
Mistretta, the parent leader, is not confident the district will be able to execute the plan given the high positivity rates in the community and so many unanswered questions among parents.
“Parents can’t decide what to do until they have details of a plan,” Mistretta said. “But schools can’t make a plan until they know how many parents are going to participate.”
A return to the classroom is still fluid for many big-city school districts, based on the spread of the coronavirus, Casserly said. In fact, Erie County this past week had its highest single-day total for new, confirmed cases while its death toll for December – 385 – is the worst since the local health crisis began in March.
Is it possible that some big-city districts could remain remote for the remainder of the school year?
“I suspect we’ll see some,” Casserly said.
“But,” he said, “my hunch is that most big-city school districts will be open sometime – in some way, shape or form – toward the end of the winter or early spring.”