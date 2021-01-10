Buffalo, other big-city schools prepare for return to in-person instruction

Buffalo, the largest district in upstate New York with 32,000 students, is still looking at a phased-in return beginning Feb. 1. But in recent weeks, the school system has faced pressure from parents who argue the district weeks ago should have offered the option to return for those who want to.

"Absolutely," said Wendy Mistretta, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, a Buffalo parent group.

"You have all these other districts who found a way to recognize the kids who really needed to be in and they just did it so much sooner," said Mistretta, a frequent critic of the school district. "We just took way too long. We lost so many months waiting and seeing instead of planning."

Now, Buffalo parents look around and see all the neighboring districts that have been open for months and ask why not theirs.

“It’s a perfectly legit question,” Casserly said.

A 'hodgepodge'

For a few reasons, Casserly believes reopening has been more difficult for large-city school districts than others.

“Part of the issue involves the infection rates which are, by in large but not always, higher in the cities because people are in closer proximity with one another,” he said.