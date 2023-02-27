The board of trustees of Buffalo Collegiate Charter School announced Monday that the school will close in June.

Founded in 2018 and located at 45 Jewett Ave., across from the Tri-Main Building, the closing will affect 300 predominantly minority students in fourth through eighth grades.

The announcement said that board voted unanimously Feb. 10 to withdraw the application to renew its charter for another five years. The decision came after the State University of New York's Charter School Institute issued a draft renewal decision saying that the school was falling short of standards for operations, performance and academics.

Meetings with parents, faculty and staff were held Monday after letters were sent notifying them of the decision. More meetings are planned later this week. The board and administrators said they would help students find places in other public and charter schools in September.

“This decision is extremely tough for everyone involved, especially for those of us who founded the school as part of a mission to give our families educational choice and college preparation,” said the school's board chairman, Jamel Perkins. He cited the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a shortage of teachers and the impact of the May 14 mass shooting, as factors that hindered the school's operations.

"The initial reaction is of course to fight this, to make CSI’s evaluators change their minds. But a calm analysis shows that CSI examined our school thoroughly,” Perkins said. “CSI based its draft decision on the facts and we, as a school and a governing board, need to accept that this did not succeed. Covid is certainly a major factor here, as are recent impactful events in our community, which we understand, but cannot change."