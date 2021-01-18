Buffalo area charter schools unite under one app to ease enrollment

The region now has a total of 12,318 students enrolled across 23 charter schools, most of them in Buffalo, Curry said.

“Enroll Buffalo will definitely help our community by making access to charter schools easier,” said Joseph Polat, executive director of Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School.

“Parents would see all options in one location and with only one application they would apply to multiple schools,” Polat said in an email to The Buffalo News. “No more trying to find how to apply and where to apply, no more hassle filling out multiple forms, no more confusion for parents but definitely a better access to a school choice.”

Eric Klapper, executive director at Tapestry Charter School, expects parents to be vying for seats at charters more than ever this fall, given what has transpired during the Covid-19 pandemic. The city school district has remained closed for in-person instruction since March, while charters have reopened classrooms, at least part-time.

Charters here and across the state have "very clearly been able to offer more in-person instructional opportunities, of better quality, with better strategies for both academic and social-emotional interventions,” Klapper wrote in an email to The News.