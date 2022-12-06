Budget deficits threaten SUNY schools as staff, legislators call for state funding

State University of New York faculty and area state legislators are warning that cutbacks could be coming at state colleges and universities – including SUNY Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia – that have built significant operating deficits this year.

To ward off those potential cuts, the faculty and legislators are asking for $350 million in new state funding to address deficits facing SUNY schools across the state.

Buffalo State and Fredonia both are facing $16 million deficits during the current academic year, and 17 other SUNY campuses are operating at a deficit, said Fred Kowal, president of United University Professions, the union representing faculty and staff at 29 state-operated campuses.

That will mean serious belt-tightening for smaller schools with larger deficits like Buffalo State and Fredonia unless the 2023 state budget includes a generous injection of funding for SUNY, Kowal said at a news conference Tuesday.

After 11 years of budgets that kept SUNY funding flat under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators increased support for SUNY by $500 million this year.

That increase is “finally turning the page on over a decade of austerity budgets,” Kowal said. But it’s going to take another big increase to reverse years of underfunding SUNY, he said.

During the Cuomo years, SUNY schools were forced to rely on tuition increases and higher student fees to operate, placing a growing burden on students, especially those from lower income families, Kowal said.

Declining enrollment at many schools has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic while the cost of living has increased. Under a two-year pandemic tuition freeze, student fees at many schools rose even higher, Kowal said.

“Between tuition and fees, we’re seeing a privatization process that must end,” he said. “We can’t fix the financial problems facing campuses like Buffalo State by limiting class options, overcrowding classrooms or raising tuition or fees again.”

Western New York legislators, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, state Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly members Monica Wallace and Jon Rivera joined UUP representatives at Buffalo State on Tuesday to push for more SUNY funding.

The $350 million in sought-after funding is a small fraction of the state’s $220 billion overall budget but would make a huge difference for students and help SUNY colleges and universities attract talented and diverse faculty and researchers being snapped up by better funded schools, they said.

The four Democratic legislators who spoke all promised to advocate for SUNY in the upcoming budget session and called it a bipartisan cause in upstate New York.

Wallace graduated from SUNY Binghamton and got her law degree from the University at Buffalo, where she still teaches. “I’m a first-generation college student, so I know firsthand how transformative a SUNY education is,” she said.

“We are at a time in our country when we are focused on the high cost of education and the crippling impact of student loans,” Wallace said. “New York State should lead the way by funding affordable public education – and that means funding every SUNY school, not just a handful of flagships.”

Wallace was referring to UB and SUNY Stony Brook, the two Hochul-designated SUNY flagships that the governor pledged to support with major state funding and whose enrollments have largely rebounded from Covid.

Buffalo State and Fredonia leaders were not at Tuesday’s event but provided statements in response.

"SUNY Fredonia has been and is taking proactive steps to address budgetary issues while continuing to prioritize the academic success and well-being of its students,” Fredonia President Stephen Kolison Jr. said.

“While enrollment in higher education across the nation has declined over the years, Gov. Kathy Hochul and our state legislature made the most significant investment in higher education in a generation to secure SUNY as a global leader and deliver an affordable and accessible college education,” Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said.

“Buffalo State looks forward to continuing our dialogue with the state to increase support for Buffalo State and public higher education in Western New York as we provide affordable, transformative and high-quality education for New Yorkers and beyond.”