BTF's lawsuit claims calls for Covid-19 safety information went unanswered

“Even if you are waiting on some of the information, we’d request that you send everything that you have collected thus far and update us on what you are still working on.”

Within minutes, Strom replied: “I have a hearing this week starting tomorrow, can you give me until next friday?”

The Friday she referred to was Jan. 29 – the last business day before Buffalo schools were scheduled to reopen for the first time since the pandemic forced them to close in March 2020.

Two days before that, on Jan. 27, Mueller emailed Strom, informing her that the union had filed an improper practice complaint with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board.

“I can certainly withdraw the charge if you are able to provide the requested information on Friday,” Mueller wrote.

Teachers heading to court to block Buffalo schools from reopening That announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials Thursday to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings.

The next day, attorneys from the union and the school district met to discuss the reopening. The teachers union had retained an industrial hygienist and wanted him to be given access to the schools in the district to inspect them for health and safety standards.