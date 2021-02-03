BTF's lawsuit claims calls for Covid-19 safety information went unanswered

At the heart of the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s lawsuit to stop Buffalo schools from reopening: an email that union president Phil Rumore sent to the school district in mid-October.
He wanted information. A lot of it.
Rumore asked for very specific, detailed information regarding what steps the Buffalo Public Schools had taken to protect its students and staff from Covid-19.
Most of what he asked for is information that the district is required to maintain, according to its own reopening plan, which was submitted to the state Education Department.
Among the 21 categories of records he requested, for each school: the dates that high-quality air filters were installed; dates that those filters had been changed; daily cleaning logs; the quantity of face masks, N95 masks and hand sanitizer provided by the district; and records of repairs to windows to make them operable.
The longtime president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation takes a tough bargaining position in contract negotiations and isn't afraid to turn to the courts.
When he sent his email requesting the information – on Oct. 14 – Rumore asked the district to provide the information by Nov. 4.
That did not happen, the union says in court documents.
Even now, more than three months later, the Buffalo Teachers Federation contends, the district still has not provided that information.
And last week, the district denied the union’s last-minute request to allow an industrial hygienist to inspect the schools before they were scheduled to reopen on Monday, the union noted in court papers.
The Buffalo Public Schools, in papers it filed with the court on Wednesday, largely sidestepped the question of whether it had provided the union with the information it asked for.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening to take legal action to stop the school district from resuming some in-person classes Monday.
Rather, the district noted that the union has access to all of the schools’ reopening plans, which are posted online, and that union members sat on all the reopening committees. And, the district says, the teachers contract does not provide the union with the right to inspect the schools – or even give teachers the right to teach remotely.
The school district “denies that it failed to provide information responsive to the information requested” by Rumore, the school district's general counsel, Nathaniel Kuzma, wrote in court papers filed on Wednesday, and denies “that there was a refusal to respond to the information request.”
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo will hear from both sides during a hearing on Friday in which he will consider whether to grant the union’s request for a preliminary injunction, which would return all students to fully remote learning.
Multiple requests
Two months passed before the district acknowledged Rumore’s information request, according to the union’s court filings.
It was only after the Buffalo Teachers Federation filed a notice of claim, letting the district know that it was planning to file a lawsuit, that the district addressed the request on Dec. 14, according to papers that the union filed with the court.
“Please be advised that we are in the process of responding to your Request/gathering items to do same,” Shauna Strom, one of the school district’s attorneys, wrote to Robert Mueller, one of the union’s labor relations specialists, according to a copy of an email thread that the union submitted to the court.
Nearly four weeks later, Mueller emailed Strom: “Where are we at with this matter?”
She replied within hours: “Thank you for your patience. I am still working on it. I’m asking that you bear with us a little while longer.”
A week and a half later, after hearing nothing from the district, the union’s labor relations specialist emailed her again.
“We still haven’t received this information from you,” Mueller wrote on Jan. 19, a Tuesday. “I’m going to have to move forward with an Improper Practice charge on this unless you can provide this information by tomorrow.
“Even if you are waiting on some of the information, we’d request that you send everything that you have collected thus far and update us on what you are still working on.”
Within minutes, Strom replied: “I have a hearing this week starting tomorrow, can you give me until next friday?”
The Friday she referred to was Jan. 29 – the last business day before Buffalo schools were scheduled to reopen for the first time since the pandemic forced them to close in March 2020.
Two days before that, on Jan. 27, Mueller emailed Strom, informing her that the union had filed an improper practice complaint with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board.
“I can certainly withdraw the charge if you are able to provide the requested information on Friday,” Mueller wrote.
That announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials Thursday to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings.
The next day, attorneys from the union and the school district met to discuss the reopening. The teachers union had retained an industrial hygienist and wanted him to be given access to the schools in the district to inspect them for health and safety standards.
“You’ve already made it clear that you are going to sue us, so no,” Kuzma told the union’s attorney, Jenna Burke, according to an affadavit from Burke. The district acknowledges that it rejected the union's request to grant access to the schools, but denies that Kuzma made that specific statement.
The next day – the Friday before schools were set to reopen – the union filed its lawsuit at 5:04 p.m.
Teachers can take a leave
While the school district asserts that it did not deny Rumore's request for information, nowhere in its court filings does the district elaborate.
The Buffalo Public Schools submitted its reopening plans to the state, and no government agency from the local to federal level has challenged them, Kuzma noted in court filings. Further, the district has followed the state’s reopening guidance for health and safety concerns, he wrote.
Each school’s reopening plan is available online, Kuzma wrote, and union members were included in all of the district’s reopening committees and subcommittees.
And, he wrote, there is an option available to any teachers who still do not feel safe coming to work in the schools.
“Teachers who truly do not feel comfortable with reporting to work in person will have the ability to exercise their right to take a leave,” he wrote, “and, if meritorious at the grievance hearing, would be ‘made whole,’ and thus, not suffer ‘irreparable’ harm.”
The Buffalo Public Schools, through spokesperson Elena Cala, declined to answer questions from The Buffalo News regarding specifically what information the district provided to the teachers union and when.
She also declined to answer specific questions related to the condition of the schools with regard to health and safety precautions.
“The District intends to answer the BTF’s allegations in its court submission,” Cala wrote in an email Tuesday, “and will not comment on the case any further until after the Judge renders his decision.”