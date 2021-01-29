BTF on reopening lawsuit: "If teachers are told to show up .. .they'll show up"

The Buffalo Teachers Federation will file legal papers with the courts on Friday to prevent the reopening of city schools next week, its president said.
BTF President Philip Rumore said the union would seek an emergency court hearing with the intentions of getting an answer from a judge on Friday – just days before Buffalo Public Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday for the first time since March.
The union, which is raising concerns about the health and safety of school buildings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is seeking a temporary restraining order to block classes from resuming on Monday, when roughly 14,400 students, teachers and staff are scheduled to show up as part of a phased-in return by the district.
Rumore was asked by The Buffalo News if teachers would show up on Monday if a judge denied the union’s request.
“Oh, sure,” Rumore said Friday. “If teachers are told to show up, unless they’re sick, they’ll show up. We’ve already told the teachers – in fact, I put something out in writing to them – I cannot tell you not to report and you should report because otherwise it would be considered a strike.”
When asked if teachers would go on strike over this issue, Rumore said: “No. It’s something that we hope will be worked out in the courts.”
Buffalo Public Schools, the last local district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin phasing students back into the classroom on Monday, starting with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each school identified with the highest needs.
But last week the BTF put the school district on notice when 80 members of the union’s Council of Delegates voted unanimously to call on Superintendent Kriner Cash to reconsider the decision.
The BTF sent a letter to the district citing “disturbing” health and safety conditions, like proper daily cleaning and ventilation at some of the older buildings. The union asked the district to provide a report detailing how health and safety concerns have been addressed at each school.
“All teachers miss their students and want to be back with them,” Rumore said in a statement on Thursday. “However, they want to be confident that the teaching and learning conditions are and remain safe for their students, parents, staff community and themselves.
“We have sent information to the district in an effort to work with them to resolve serious safety and health concerns,” he said. “Some health concerns have been addressed; however the teachers at each school/site have not received written assurance that the safety and health issues they have raised at their school/site have been addressed.”
The union raised similar objections in September when it asked State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III for an injunction to prevent the district from requiring teachers to work from school two days a week. Sedita denied the request because the union did not provide conclusive evidence of health and safety concerns.
District officials met with union leaders for two to three hours Thursday to answer a number of questions on a number of topics involving reopening, including health and safety, instruction and how the district is addressing accommodations for teachers, said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district.
“We felt it was a productive meeting,” Kuzma said. “The district spent the time going through and answering any and all the BTF questions that they had.
The superintendent toured several of the city schools this week and is confident the district is prepared to reopen safely and responsibly, Kuzma added.
“It’s our expectation that the teachers will be there on Monday to warmly greet our students as we know our teachers are looking forward to doing,” he said.