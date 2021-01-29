BTF on reopening lawsuit: "If teachers are told to show up .. .they'll show up"

Buffalo Public Schools, the last local district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin phasing students back into the classroom on Monday, starting with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each school identified with the highest needs.

But last week the BTF put the school district on notice when 80 members of the union’s Council of Delegates voted unanimously to call on Superintendent Kriner Cash to reconsider the decision.

The BTF sent a letter to the district citing “disturbing” health and safety conditions, like proper daily cleaning and ventilation at some of the older buildings. The union asked the district to provide a report detailing how health and safety concerns have been addressed at each school.

“All teachers miss their students and want to be back with them,” Rumore said in a statement on Thursday. “However, they want to be confident that the teaching and learning conditions are and remain safe for their students, parents, staff community and themselves.