Bridget Niland named NU dean of hospitality and tourism management

Bridget Niland was named Thursday as the new dean of the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Niagara University.

She has been the director of Project Play Western New York at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Niland left Daemen College – where she had been athletic director and associate professor of business administration – in January 2018 to join Project Play.

Niland, an attorney with a law degree from the University at Buffalo, is pursuing a doctorate at UB in higher education administration.

Her resume also includes stints at the Justice Department and the NCAA, where Niland served as associate director of academic and membership affairs.

Niland is a member of the Western New York Running Hall of Fame, the Williamsville Central School District Wall of Fame and the UB Athletics Hall of Fame.