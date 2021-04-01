BPS to continue its phased-in reopening through early May

All grade levels in Buffalo Public Schools will be returned to the classroom on a part-time basis by the early part of May, Superintendent Kriner Cash announced on Thursday.

Buffalo was the last local district to reopen for in-person instruction and has been phasing students back into the classroom by grade level since Feb. 1.

High school seniors, students in grades prekindergarten through second and those with the highest needs were the first to be invited back into the schools on Feb. 1, some on a part-time basis and others five days a week.

The second phase began on March 22 and, for the most part, returned third- and fourth-graders, as well as students in grades nine and 11. That brought to roughly 12,000 the number of BPS students returning to some form of in-person learning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cash on Thursday said all high school students who want to return, but have not been brought back yet, will be able to do so on April 26.

Elementary and middle school students who have yet to be brought back will return on May 10, he said.