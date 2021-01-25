BPS, teachers to meet about reopening to try to head off lawsuit

Officials from the Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union are scheduled to meet Thursday to try to resolve concerns about reopening schools next week before the matter potentially ends up before a judge.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening to take legal action to stop the school district from resuming some in-person classes Monday unless the union's safety concerns are resolved.

The BTF also has raised other issues, such as how the district is handling requests for accommodations from staff.

“We’re putting our case together. We’re meeting with the district on Thursday when we expect to get written answers to some of the questions that we have,” BTF President Philip Rumore said.

Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for the school district, also confirmed Thursday's meeting.

All of Buffalo’s 31,000 students have been fully remote since school opened in September. Buffalo is the only district in the region that has not yet brought back any students to the classroom. The district will phase-in its return, starting with students in pre-K through second grade, high school seniors and 50 to 100 kids from each building identified with the highest needs.