BPS students to remain home Tuesday in wake of ransomware attack

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash signed an emergency contract last week to have GreyCastle Security investigate the breach. GreyCastle is the same company that worked with the Erie County Medical Center four years ago when it was hit with ransomware.

Victor, with the help of BOCES, was able to recover most of its data, Terranova said, although teachers did lose files they had saved only to their laptops.

That underscored one of the key lessons the school district learned from its attack: the importance of backing up files to the cloud, in places such as Google Drive, where data is generally better protected than on local servers, Terranova said.

Still, some information needs to be housed on servers. Victor is taking steps to move its servers off campus, to the extent possible, to BOCES, where he said there is a higher level of protection from attacks.

The most important step, though, is staff training, Terranova said. In many cases, ransomware enters a computer system through phishing – sending emails that appear to be from credible people or companies that prompt people to click on a link that introduces a virus.

The better employees are at recognizing and avoiding such emails, the better a district’s chances of preventing an attack.

“It could happen anywhere,” Terranova said. “You hope your antivirus protection keeps those things from coming in, but no matter what, it’s not going to be 100% effective. That’s why you need the staff training.”

Mary B. Pasciak Reporter