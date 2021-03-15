BPS students to remain home Tuesday in wake of ransomware attack

All Buffalo School District and school based staff will be required to report to their respective work sites on Tuesday and Wednesday, the school district posted on its website Monday.
Students will remain at home. On Tuesday, each school will send a message regarding when to log on for “office hours,” to learn the new log on process and participate in asynchronous learning. Wednesday, there will be a full day of remote instruction.
Meanwhile, the district also announced that its staff has restored the functionality of equipment, systems, and applications in the majority of the district's buildings over the weekend and on Monday. It said 54 of 67 locations reported no disruption to internet and wireless systems as of Monday afternoon.
Classes were canceled for a day in the Victor School District after it was hit by a ransomware attack over the last weekend in January.
That was the only day that students had off, though. The next day, classes resumed remotely for the district’s 4,300 students. And by early the following week, hybrid students were back in their classrooms.
“We didn’t pay the ransom,” said Tim Terranova, Victor's superintendent.
Victor's experience may hold some lessons for administrators of the Buffalo Public Schools – which were hit by ransomware Friday – and the district's 31,000 students.
Remote and in-person learning in Buffalo Public Schools are canceled Monday as the school district continues to deal with a ransomware attack.
In Buffalo, classes had been canceled Friday, but not until after thousands of students were already in their classrooms. The district used its first snow day of the year to cancel instruction for all students Monday.
Buffalo had built three snow days into its calendar this school year, a district spokesperson confirmed. That means that, after Tuesday, it would be possible to cancel classes one more day without having to add back instructional days to meet the state’s 180-day requirement.
Students were advised in an email Monday that login procedures had changed for accessing Microsoft 365, Teams and Clever, an online portal.
Other than that, district officials released little new information on Monday regarding how extensively the attack has damaged its system.
Buffalo Public Schools is the latest victim in a growing number of cyberattacks targeting school districts across the U.S.
The cyberattack in Victor
In Victor, the schools were fortunate in that no personal staff or student information had been affected by the cyber attack, nor were grades, Terranova said. The servers on the school’s campus had been hit with ransomware, however.
“We cleaned up all the servers and built them back up with backup data,” Terranova said.
The district, which is southeast of Rochester, incurred relatively little cost in repairing the damage. Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES provided a team of people to assist Victor, so the district was able to avoid hiring an outside company, he said.
Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash signed an emergency contract last week to have GreyCastle Security investigate the breach. GreyCastle is the same company that worked with the Erie County Medical Center four years ago when it was hit with ransomware.
Victor, with the help of BOCES, was able to recover most of its data, Terranova said, although teachers did lose files they had saved only to their laptops.
That underscored one of the key lessons the school district learned from its attack: the importance of backing up files to the cloud, in places such as Google Drive, where data is generally better protected than on local servers, Terranova said.
Still, some information needs to be housed on servers. Victor is taking steps to move its servers off campus, to the extent possible, to BOCES, where he said there is a higher level of protection from attacks.
The most important step, though, is staff training, Terranova said. In many cases, ransomware enters a computer system through phishing – sending emails that appear to be from credible people or companies that prompt people to click on a link that introduces a virus.
The better employees are at recognizing and avoiding such emails, the better a district’s chances of preventing an attack.
“It could happen anywhere,” Terranova said. “You hope your antivirus protection keeps those things from coming in, but no matter what, it’s not going to be 100% effective. That’s why you need the staff training.”