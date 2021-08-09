BPS: Students and staff will be required to wear masks in September

Erie County Department of Health officials are still working on guidance for schools this fall, though all students and staff in Buffalo Public Schools will be forced to don a mask upon returning next month.
County health officials met with a small group of public school superintendents Monday, four days after New York State's health commissioner told schools to look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
The Erie County Health Department told school leaders Thursday it would issue guidance as soon as possible.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz wrote on Twitter that the county did not intend to issue a new school policy Monday.
"Today's discussion will be more of a listening session to hear what certain measures districts are considering," he said.
Some school leaders are hoping to coordinate with the county and with neighboring school districts.
According to a memo from Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash, anyone inside a Buffalo school building will be required to wear a mask regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Students will be forced to maintain 3 feet separation from one another in classrooms, on buses and in cafeterias. However the memo states all students will be back to a full, five-day in-person schedule beginning Sept. 8. The district will also be a full participant in Section VI athletics.
The State Education commissioner is recommending schools use federal CDC guidance in planning for opening schools this year, which means masking for all teachers, staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.
Buffalo’s plan comes before Erie County Health Department officials have had the opportunity to weigh in.
Following Monday's meeting, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein acknowledged the short timeline for county-authored guidance. In a statement, she said health department staff "discussed use of face masks, physical distancing, return to school protocols, transportation and lunch settings" with the district leaders, though the department offered no deadline for when it will weigh in with formal recommendations.
Anecdotal evidence, however, suggests schools may need to err on the side of caution.
Springville-Griffith Institute, after having minimal infections last school year, dealt with an outbreak in summer camps. Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said 13 elementary students tested positive for Covid-19 in the last half of the session, and some family members who were fully vaccinated also tested positive.
During the last school year, the district reported that 29 students who were in school buildings tested positive. That included the last two months, when students were in school five days a week and masked.
New York State United Teachers issued a statement opposing mandated vaccinations of K-12 school staff.
"Everything went so well for us at the end of the school year," Moritz said. "We were so excited."
There were about 400 students attending the summer camps, and they were largely unmasked and mostly outdoors, she said.
"That really got my attention as a school superintendent," she said of the confirmed cases. "It makes me want to be very conservative when we return in the fall."
She said she has heard from families who lost work because they had to quarantine, as well as from others who believe children should not wear masks in school.
"There's just no way to make a decision that satisfies all of our families," she said.
The Health Department told school leaders last week that it is "reviewing existing school guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with lessons that our department has learned throughout this pandemic. We understand the extreme time constraints under which you and your colleagues are working, and we will share our next steps with this group as soon as we can."
The CDC recommends universal masking for students, teachers, staff and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status.