BPS status for Tuesday unknown after ransomware attack wipes out Monday's classes

Other than that, district officials released little new information on Monday regarding how extensively the attack has damaged its system or how soon classes would resume.

The cyberattack in Victor

In Victor, the schools were fortunate in that no personal staff or student information had been affected by the cyber attack, nor were grades, Terranova said. The servers on the school’s campus had been hit with ransomware, however.

“We cleaned up all the servers and built them back up with backup data,” Terranova said.

The district, which is southeast of Rochester, incurred relatively little cost in repairing the damage. Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES provided a team of people to assist Victor, so the district was able to avoid hiring an outside company, he said.

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash signed an emergency contract last week to have GreyCastle Security investigate the breach. GreyCastle is the same company that worked with the Erie County Medical Center four years ago when it was hit with ransomware.

Victor, with the help of BOCES, was able to recover most of its data, Terranova said, although teachers did lose files they had saved only to their laptops.