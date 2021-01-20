BPS 'in a position' to reopen, medical director advises

The medical director for Buffalo Public Schools has given his support to begin reopening classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm pleased to tell you that I think we are now in a position where we can now begin the process of opening," said Dr. Dennis Kuo.

Buffalo Public Schools, the last district in the region to keep classrooms closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, have been preparing to phase in students starting Feb. 1, but Superintendent Kriner Cash still wanted the high sign from the Board of Education before moving forward.

The school board on Wednesday was still questioning Kuo, a pediatrician and medical director of primary care services at Oishei Children’s Hospital, and had not made a formal decision on reopening by the time of publication.

The district started preparing for a Feb. 1 phase-in that would begin with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and 50 to 100 of the highest-need kids from each school.

Of the 8,128 pre-K through second graders, only 26% opted to continue learning remotely from home, the district said last week. Among the 2,608 high school seniors, 42% said they would continue learning remotely from home.

