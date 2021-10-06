Big Tree Elementary locked down after student hides in bathroom

A lockdown was hastily called Wednesday at Big Tree Elementary School in the Frontier Central School District in Hamburg after a child ran and hid in a bathroom, according to letter addressed to parents on the district's website.

The letter, signed by Big Tree Elementary principal Julia Bermingham, acknowledged that a hold in place drill would have been a more appropriate response to the situation than a full-scale lockdown.

"As we recognized this should have been a 'hold in place,' we immediately began our drill procedures for unlocking doors," Bermingham said in the letter.

The event was resolved within 20 minutes, and normal operations resumed throughout the building, she said.

According to a tweet by the Hamburg Sun, a parent at Tuesday night's Frontier School Board meeting expressed concern that the middle school entered into a hold in place drill last week instead of a lockdown after a student brought what was believed to be a firearm to school.

